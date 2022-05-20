Hopes for back-to-back Florida men’s tennis championships come to an end





After the Florida men’s tennis Round of 16 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels, head coach Bryan Shelton said, as Florida escaped with the colon before the game, maybe losing wouldn’t have been such a bad thing. I was almost thinking to myself, well if we lose this colon tonight, that would be a good thing, Shelton said. Let our boys know Hey, we’re still pretty hard to beat one to six in singles. Shelton faced the reality of this scenario on Thursday, as Florida lost the opening double point but failed to come out on top against the Virginia Cavaliers. The No.7-seeded Cavaliers (26-5, 12-0) defeated Florida (26-3, 12-0) and nudged their ticket to the Final Four with a 4-1 win at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Champaign, Illinois. Both teams entered the quarterfinals and dominated the match field, making their way to an Elite Eight berth. Florida could easily take on New Orleans, Miami and North Carolina, while the Cavaliers defeated Fairleigh Dickinson, Virginia Commonwealth and Gators Southeastern Conference foe South Carolina. One team had to give, and UF was the one that did. The Gators got off to a strong start in doubles as senior Duarte Vale and freshman Nate Bonetto battled fifth-year Gianni Ross and sophomore Jeffrey von der Schulenburg 6-1. The momentum shifted when Bar Botzer, a Virginia graduate student and sophomore Chris Rodesch, defeated the Florida pair of sophomore sensation Ben Shelton and senior Sam Riffice 6-4. What ultimately gave the Cavaliers the opening point was a thrilling 7-6 win produced by senior Ryan Goetz and sophomore Inaki Montes-De La Torre over UF seniors Mattias Siimar and Andy Andrade. Florida needed four solid performances in singles to save its championship hopes. Halfway through the singles, both teams had to pause their matches due to rain and lightning. When play resumed more than two hours later, UF scored its first point of the game when Andrade defeated Goetz 6-3, 6-4. This was the only bright spot in Florida’s game; Virginia dominated the singles. Montes-De La Torre put his team 2-1 by beating Riffice, the reigning NCAA singles champion, 7-5, 6-4. Moments later, Ross Siimar stamped out 7-5 and 7-5. Do you enjoy what you read? Receive content from The Alligator in your inbox The match win came from Schulenburg, as he defeated Vale in a nail-biter three-set 2-6, 7-6 and 6-3, effectively ending the Gators season and championship aspirations. Shelton and senior Josh Goodgers’ sets were unfinished. Florida is now gearing up for the NCAA Individual Championships starting May 23. Riffice and Shelton were selected to compete in both the singles and doubles competitions. Contact Brenda Bogle at [email protected]† Follow her on Twitter @bogle_brenda. The Independent Florida Alligator has been independent of the university since 1971. Your donation can help #SaveStudentNewsrooms today. Please consider giving today. Brenda Bogle Brenda Bogle is a senior journalism UF with a specialization in sports and media. She joined The Alligator in the fall of 2021.

