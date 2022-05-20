Derek H. Burney: Behind the scenes at Canada’s legendary 1972 hockey series with Russia

Gary J. Smith’s new book, Ice War Diplomat, captures the tumultuous story of Canada’s most memorable hockey victory Photo by Postmedia News

Article content My former External Relations colleague Gary J. Smith has written a compelling memoir about the iconic 1972 hockey series between Canada and the Soviet Union. A Russian-speaking junior diplomat at our Moscow embassy, ​​Smith was catapulted into a catbird chair and, in concert with his ambassador and embassy colleagues, deftly navigated the geopolitical tensions underlying the first-of-a-kind series on the culmination of the Cold War and all the prickly egos among the national and international hockey federations plus those of the two teams. It was a tumultuous, often grueling eight-month ordeal. His unique instruction from the top outside official, Undersecretary Ed Ritchie (who had played hockey for the Oxford Blues), was to keep things on track. Smith succeeded, albeit narrowly.

Article content Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau wanted to expand Canada’s international role beyond the dominant prism of relations with the United States. He opened talks with China that eventually led to Canada’s recognition of the communist regime in Beijing and initiated dialogue and mutual visits with his Soviet counterpart, Alexei Kosygin, who also happened to be a hockey fan. Their formal agreement to expand exchanges between the two countries became the political building block for the breakthrough in hockey. Smith deftly enlisted their support to break deadlocks before the games started and after. Canada’s professional hockey players were effectively blocked from most international competitions, primarily by edicts from J. Bunny Ahearne, head of the International Ice Hockey Federation, and Avery Brundage, president of the International Olympic Committee.

Article content His instruction… was to ‘keep things on track’ Despite the fact that the Russian hockey players were all fully paid members of the Soviet armed forces who played hockey 11 months a year, they were described as students on applications for international events, one of many vagaries sanctioned by international hockey bureaucrats. The Canadian team was made up of all-stars chosen from several NHL teams, but as a group, they had never played together. Assuming the series was going to be a cinch, they were confident if not cocky about their prospects, but not on top form or well prepared. Most Canadian sports journalists shared their optimism. Dick Beddoes of the Globe and Mail, promised to swallow his words if Team Canada lost even one game. When Canada was knocked out 73 in the first game in Montreal, he lived up to his promise, assisted by a bowl of borscht. Canada’s coach, Harry Sinden, pointed out bluntly: They played better hockey. The hockey myth about Canada was broken.

Article content Canada won 4-1 in game two in Toronto, tied in Winnipeg with no provision for overtime and lost again in Vancouver, where the team was booed lavishly by the fans. This prompted Phil Esposito to complain on national TV that the team didn’t deserve to be booed; that they did their best and played out of love for their country. Espositos’ comments sent a flood of encouraging messages to the team in Moscow ahead of the second half of the tournament. Derek H. Burney: Elon Musk’s Free Speech Is Coming Derek H. Burney: Will the West fight Russia to the last Ukrainian? But tensions were building up in Moscow. A boisterous crowd of 3,000 Canadians in attendance added to drama during the games and much consular activity after closing hours in front of the embassy. Vodka and beer flowed freely.

Article content Referee in Moscow was a constant source of complaints for Canadian coaches and officials. Two West German umpires assigned to some games lacked both skating skills and hockey feel. Smith was forced to compromise on this issue and on various disputes raised by Soviet officials. Alan Eagleson, head of the NHL Players Association, has been a controversial figure throughout, threatening to cancel the event on several occasions. During an altercation on ice with the Soviet militia in the final game, he was escorted to the bench by some Canadian players. Canada fans chanted let’s go home. The Czech referee advised the game to be cancelled. Soviet officials would not oblige him. Canada lost Game 5, but then won the remaining three games in Moscow, each by a margin of one goal, dramatically ending the series 4-3-1. Every winning goal was scored by Canadian hero, Paul Henderson. In Game 8, he scored with just 34 seconds left. A draw would have given the Soviets the overall victory based on the total number of goals scored.

Article content Tensions rose in Moscow Three quarters of the Canadian population watched the final, and the victory from behind sparked a burst of national euphoria not seen since VE Day in May 1945. The styles of the two teams were different. The Soviets were extremely fit, highly disciplined, with an emphasis on puck control, robotic tic-tac-toe passing and generally controlled emotions. The Canadians were freer, rougher and tougher and were branded hooligans in Moscow. This was, after all, when the Broad Street bullies in Philadelphia became dominant in the NHL, as illustrated in Moscow by Bobby Clarkes’ two-handed slash of Soviet star Valeri Kharlamov’s ankle, an incident that continued to haunt Russians for decades afterwards.

Article content For Gary Smith, the series was a diplomatic baptism of fire, nurturing negotiation and people skills that honed the ever-upward trajectory of his career. Just as our hockey team worked hard, often tweaking and changing tactics during the games, Smith impressively emulated these skills with astute, spontaneous judgments that maintained a measure of balance amid tantrums and emotional outbursts. The author concludes by saying that hockey was a bridge at a time when the diplomatic debate between the West and the Soviet Union was cold. After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the need for such a bridge is acute, but the prospects are not promising. Not a bureaucratic tome by any means, Smith’s heady personal chronicle of the groundbreaking 72 Series Ice War Diplomat: Hockey Meets Cold War Politics at the 1972 Summit Series is a compelling must-read for any Canadian with a heartbeat. National Post Derek H. Burney is a former 30-year career diplomat who served as Ambassador to the United States of America from 1989-1993.

