Six-time SWAG Awards winner Derek Abrefa qualifies for World Table Tennis Championships





Derek Abrefa, six-time winner of the SWAG Awards, is in the news for showing fantastic table tennis to fans in Nigeria during the qualifiers for the World Table Tennis Championship. Abrefa defeated the Nigerian naturalized Benin professional and top seed who is based in France 3-0 to become the only Ghanaian male table tennis player to qualify for the 2023 World Table Tennis Championship to be hosted in South Africa. In the singles qualifier, he defeated Jimo Alvaro 3-0 in his first singles match. In his second match, he defeated Bangoura Abdoulaye 3-0 to lead his group and qualify for the round 16 main draw. Abrefa, who was injured in his fight for black Loopers in the team event, was given every chance to stamp his authority by beating Nigerian naturalized Benin professional Olabiyi 3-0 on Monday in a difficult encounter. The last match in round 16 that lasted over 30 minutes. Olabiyi is a table tennis professional from France. The whole room was in suspense during their match, and the Ghana frontrunner is very happy with the win. “I met Abrefa at the team event. I won 3-2 in a difficult encounter. Despite it being 3-2, I was confident that I would beat him to qualify for the world championship. Looking at my training in France in preparation for this event. said Olabiyi. Olabiyi from Benin went on to say, “Abrefa came up with a different set-up and surprised me behind the table. He is indeed a great player who is able to turn every opportunity in a tough game and I congratulate him on qualifying for WTTC 2023′ Derek Abrefa has progressed to the top 8 (quarter-finals) and is looking to be in a good position to qualify for the 2023 World Tennis Championship. The tournament will see all foreign based players come to fight for 5 slots in the African Zone 3 region All players who made it to the round of 8 have secured a place in the 2023 World Table Tennis Championships. Abrefa is the only Ghanaian to make the top 8 to qualify Ghana for the World Table Tennis Championship. Watch out for more news as the tournament progresses. Send your news messages to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 244244807

