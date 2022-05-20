NCAA East Prelims Next Up for ACC Track & Field Qualifiers





National and ACC Achievement Lists†https://www.tfrrs.org More than 300 ACC student athletes earned places in the NCAA Division I East Preliminary, held May 25-28 at Indiana University. The University of Arkansas will host the West Preliminary. Qualifiers from these two regions will compete in the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships, held June 8-11 in Eugene, Oregon. The full list of provisional participants is availablehere† The Florida States men’s and women’s both have a No. 12 ranking to lead ACC teams in this week’s USTFCCCA national poll. No. 22 Virginia also ranks in the top 25 for men, while the women’s ranking includes No. 16 NC State and No. 23 Duke. NC State sophomore Katelyn Tuohy has been named to the women’s watch list for The Bowerman, which is presented annually to the most distinguished male and female NCAA track and field athletes in the nation. Tuohy is the first NC State athlete from the men’s or women’s team to be named on the list. The Stony Point, New York native, has clocked in twice in the off-season, placing it in the top 10 in collegiate history. Her personal best of 15:14.61 in the 5000m ranks eighth all-time, while her 1500m PR of 4:06.84 while claiming the ACC Championship gold medal is her seventh on the list. all time placed. Florida’s Trey Cunningham is still on the Bowerman men’s watch list after another record performance at the ACC Championships. Cunningham’s time of 13.13 in the preliminaries of the men’s 110-meter hurdles set a new record, marking his fourth season of 13.15 or faster, including his time of 13.10 on April 30, the fourth fastest in NCAA history. Tuohy will compete in the 2022 NCAAs ranked first nationally in both the women’s 5K (15:4.61) and 1,500 (4:06.84), and Cunningham’s 13:10 time in the men’s 110 hurdles also leads the nation.Virginia javelin thrower Ethan Dabbs also leads the nation after his conference record throw of 82.92 meters (272) at the ACC Championships. Seven ACC overall outdoor track and field records were set during the 2022 season. In addition to Dabbs javelin throw, Virginias Claudio Romero set another milestone in discus throwing with his 67.02m (21910) throw at the Penn Relays. Adriann Wildschutts, a Florida Adriann Wildschutts run from 27:38.54 on April 30 at Stanford, also tops the men’s chart. On the women’s side, Tuohy is joined by Florida state Edidiong Odiong, who set both an ACC overall and a record breaking 100-meter time of 11.05 in the ACC final. A pair of North Carolina pitchers set new runs, Jill Shippee in the hammer at the Penn Relays (69.76 yards/22810) and Madison Wiltrout javelin at the ACC Championships (60.03 yards/19611).

