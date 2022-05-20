Amazon Daily Cricket Trivia Quiz Answers May 21, 2022 Win Guaranteed Prizes





Amazon Daily Cricket Trivia Quiz Answers Today May 21, 2022– Hi friends, here are all 5 correct answers for Amazon Daily Cricket Trivia Quiz. Amazon started a daily Cricket trivia contest for Indian users. This contest is updated daily as a daily quiz from Amazon. Below you can read all the daily cricket trivia answers from May 21, 2022. How To Play Daily Cricket Trivia Quiz Amazon May 21, 2022 1. Download Amazon app from Google Play Store OR Apple store. 2. Open & log in to the Amazon app† 3. Find “Funzone of Quiz Word in the app & Find the Quiz” 4. there will be a total of 5 questions 5. Answer all quiz questions correctly to enter the lucky draw. Amazon Daily Cricket Trivia Quiz Answers Today May 21, 2022 – Win 5 Runs Q1 – Fast bowling sensation Umran Malik took his first 5 wicket-haul in the IPL against which team in a losing effort? Answer: (B) – Gujarat Titans Q2 – In 1999, in a test in which city, Pakistan took a victory lap after beating India where the crowd gave them a standing ovation? Answer: (C) – Chennai Q3 – According to reports, who would succeed Joe Root as captain of the England Test side? Answer: (D) – Ben Stokes Q4 – Who is the head coach of the IPL franchise representing this city? Answer: (B) – Andy Flower Question 5 – Name this beautiful city where Muttiah Muralitharan took his 800th test wicket Answer: (D) – Galle Live quizzes: Amazon Fujitsu Quiz Answers Today Win Fujitsu Laptop Amazon Sony TWS Quiz Answers Today Win WF-1000XM4 Amazon Oppo A55s Quiz Answers Spin & Win 10000 (10 Prizes) Amazon Mobiles & Accessories Quiz Answers Amazon The Earth Week Quiz Answers Amazon OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Quiz Answers Amazon Oneplus 10R 5G Quiz Answers Today Amazon iQOO Z6 Pro 5G Quiz Answers Amazon Redmi 10A Quiz Answers Today Amazon Xiaomi 12 Pro Quiz Answers Today Amazon HP Chromebook Quiz Answers Today Amazon Mini TV Quiz Answers Daily Cricket Trivia Amazon Quiz Details: Quiz Prize: 5 runs Total prices: 5 prizes Available on: Amazon App Only Based on: General knowledge Period: May 21 12:00 pm to May 21, 2022 11:59 pm Winner announcement: May 2, 2022 WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT Amazon India will send notifications to all winners but you will not receive text or email, you will need to contact Amazon.in customer service for further assistance. Amazon Daily Cricket Trivia Quiz Contest Winner announcement will be made by Amazon India through its official app on May 2, 2022, midnight 12 noon. if you don’t know how to check the winners list, read the steps below. Step 1: Open the official Amazon India app.

Step 2: Search for ‘Funzone’ and then tap the 1st search result.

Step 3: Then tap on results tab,

Step 4: Read your information. that is it. I hope that this Amazon Daily Cricket Trivia Quiz will be lucky because you will win. good luck.

