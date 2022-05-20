Tennis governing bodies strip Wimbledon of ranking points over Russia ban





The men’s and women’s professional tennis tours announced on Friday that they would strip the upcoming Wimbledon Championships of their ranking points in response to a previous decision by the All-England Lawn Tennis Club to ban Russian and Belarusian players from the tournament. The ATP and WTA, the respective men’s and women’s tours, effectively turn the Wimbledon 2022 tournament into an exhibition event. The decision to take ranking points escalates tensions within the sport over how much Russia’s invasion of Ukraine should affect one of the four Grand Slam events. “The ability for players of any nationality to participate in tournaments on the basis of merit and without discrimination is fundamental to our Tour,” the ATP said in a statement on Friday. “The Wimbledon decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from playing in the UK this summer undermines this principle and the integrity of the ATP ranking system.” Both the ATP and WTA said ranking points – statistics that often determine a player’s ability to sell themselves to sponsors and their placement in touring events – would remain in place at other British tennis events around Wimbledon, including at Eastbourne and Nottingham. In its own statement, the WTA said the decision to remove the Wimbledon rankings was “about protecting equal opportunities” for players and that if we didn’t, “the WTA would become an example to avoid discrimination based on nationality.” at other events and in other regions around the world”. The All-England Club, which runs Wimbledon, has previously said its decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from this year’s tournament was because it would be “unacceptable for the Moscow regime to take any advantage” of participation or success in the event. Wimbledon said: “We . † † would like to express our deep disappointment at the decisions made by the ATP, WTA and ITF in removing ranking points for The Championships. “Given the UK government’s stance on limiting Russia’s global influence. † † We continue to believe that we have made the only viable decision for Wimbledon as a globally renowned sporting event and British institution, and we stand by the decision we have made.” The Wimbledon decision meant that top players such as the number two and reigning US Open champion in the men, Daniil Medvedev of Russia, his compatriot and number seven in the world Andrey Rublev, and the number seven in the women, Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. Russia, would be barred from participating. Nigel Huddleston, Britain’s Sports Secretary, wrote on Twitter that he was “disappointed” with the ATP decision and encouraged it to re-evaluate the choice. Both the WTA and ATP have previously decided to allow players from Russia and Belarus to remain on tour, but only by competing under a neutral flag. That decision reflects a similar choice by the International Olympic Committee in its sanctions against Russia at the past several Olympiads for state-sponsored doping. Other sports organizations, such as the International Skating Union, have suspended Russian and Belarusian athletes from competitions because of the invasion of Ukraine.

