California church shooting was hate incident, sheriff says





The sheriff also referred to the current tensions in China and Taiwan. Beijing has long claimed Taiwan, a self-governing democratic island, as its own territory and has threatened to take it forcibly if it sees fit. However, Sam Huang, a member of the Taiwanese community in Laguna Woods, said there was little tension in the various areas of the established Chinese and Taiwanese communities. He is a member of the congregation, but did not attend church on Sunday. Most of the time, we try to be friendly, Mr. Huang said, adding that he occasionally played table tennis or joined line dancing at the community center with other Chinese residents. He added: No one says you’re Chinese, and I’m Taiwanese, so we won’t play with you. Wei-Ming Tao, 67, a retiree living in Laguna Woods, confirmed that people in the community generally tried to steer clear of politics in conversations. But she added that the confluence of the coronavirus, the proliferation of racist actions against people of Asian descent and the Russian war in Ukraine had created a simmering environment that was inescapable even in an ordinary peaceful haven. We don’t need this kind of political agenda, Ms Tao said. We no longer need the hate crimes we had. The shooting served as another reminder that religious shrines are not immune to the gun violence that has taken place in virtually every public space, from supermarkets to schools. Just 70 miles southeast of Laguna Woods, in 2019 a man killed a woman and injured three people at a synagogue in Poway, a shooting incident that was a hate crime. The sheriff, meanwhile, called the shooting an example of the ugliest part of the division that raged across the country. At some point, we have to put our differences aside, he said. And focus on our agreements. And realize that we all want the same things. Reporting contributed by Christopher Mele† Vimal Patel† Jill Cowan and Amy Chang Chien†

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/05/16/us/california-church-shooting-hate-incident.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos