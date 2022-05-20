Alleyne’s Big Game leads No. 14 Terps to school record 43rd win, 14-7

Next game: at Purdue 20-5-2022 | 5:00 Can. 20 (Fri) / 5:00 Bee Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN † Chris Alleyne’s big day led No. 14 Maryland to its school-record 43rd win of the season as the first-place Terps (17-5 Big Ten) continued their late-season assault to a potentially first-ever Big Ten Championship with a14-7win over Purdue on Thursday night. The Terps improved to 43-10 with two regular season games left at Purdue. The 43 wins break the 2015 school record as Maryland advanced to the NCAA Super Regional 42-24. The Terps are No. 9 in the latest RPI.

Alleyne became the first Maryland player and first in the NCAA since 2018 as a 20/20 man, with 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases. Alleyne shot his Big Ten-leading 20th round-tripper, a three-run homer in the second inning to give the Terps a 5-0 lead en route to victory. He matched his career-high with three stolen bases in the game and now has 23 bases this season. Alleyne was 4-for-4 with three RBI’s and three runs scored.

starting pitcher Jason Savacool (8-2) was strong on the mound as he threw seven innings and gave up four runs and seven hits. He struckout seven batters. Will Glock ended the game throwing 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

Bobby Zmarzlak went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a career-high four runs scored and three RBI’s. Matt Shaw went 2-for-5 with an RBI. freshman Ian Petrutz homered for the third game in a row, as he lined out two runs to the right and went 1-for-4 with two RBI’s. Troy Schreffler Jr. went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Nick Lorusso also drove in two runs.

The Terpsnow have a shot at at least a tie for the Big Ten Championship once Friday’s Rutgers (16-5 Big Ten) loses Thursday night and the Terps win in Friday’s match, which begins at 5 p.m., on Big Ten Network.

Abort the action

The Terps took a 1-0 lead when Lorusso’s sacrifice fly brought home Alleyne, who doubled, in the top of the first inning.

Luke Shliger doubled by Zmarzlak to make it 2-0 in the second inning. Then, Alleyne crushed a three-run home to leftfield to lift the lead to 5-0.

Zmarzlak beamed a two-run homer to the middle of the score Maxwell Cost making it 7-0 in the third inning.

Shaw singled down the left side and scored Alleyne for his third run in the game, making it 8-0. Schreffler Jr.’s liner off the wall in rightfield drove in Lorusso to make it 9-0. Costes brought Shaw home on a sacrifice fly for a 10-0 lead.

Petrutz homered for the third game in a row with a two-run shot in the fifth for a 12-0 lead. Lorusso’s groundout scored for Shliger to make it 13-0.

Purdue got on the board with a run in the fifth inning.

The Boilermakers scored three runs in the seventh inning and tied the score in 13-4.

Purdue’s Ryan Howe hit a three-run home run to make the score 13-7, Purdue.

Zmarzlak hit his second homerun in the top of the ninth, to double up Purdue, 14-7.

Numbers to Know (Alleyne Style)

3: Alleyne has hit home runs in three consecutive games.

3: Alleyne tied his career-high for stolen bases in a game with three, which he did against George Mason this season.

4: Alleynewent 4-for-4, scoring four hits in one game for the third time this season.

6: Alleyne had his sixth game this season with three runs scored.

20: Alleyne hit his Big Ten-leading 20th homerun in the second inning to become the first Terp ever to have a 20/20 season.

20: Alleyne is the second Terp to hit 20 home runs in a season, alongside Derek Hacopian (23 in 1992).

23: Alleyne now has a career best of 23 stolen bases this season, surpassing his previous season best of 22 last season. That mark is tied for seventh in a Maryland season.

23: Alleyne had his 23rd multi-hit games this season.

34: Alleyne now has 34 career home runs, third in a Maryland career with Will Frazier (2002-05).

56: Alleyne now has 56 stolen bases in his career, fifth all-time in Maryland.

65: Alleyne now has 65 runs scored this season, the fourth most in a season ever in Maryland. He is five less than Chris Stark’s record of 70 from 1985.

68: Alleyne has 68 RBIs, third all-time in a single season in Maryland. Hacopian holds the record with 83 in 1992.

84: Alleyne now has 84 extra-base hits from his career, the third most for a Terp ever. Frazier holds the record with 94.

128: Alleyne now has 128 career RBIs, seventh all-time in Maryland.

160: Alleyne now has 160 career runs scored, the second most in Maryland history, behind only current assistant coach Terps Matt Swope (181 from 1999-2002)

More songs to know

2: Zmarzlak hit two home runs in a game for the first time this season and for the second time in his career (Norfolk State, 21/6).

3: Petrutz homered in three games in a row.

4:Zmarzlak scored a career-high four runs in a game for the second time in his career (Norfolk State, 6/5/21).

5: Petrutz has a five-game streak hitting 9-of-21 across the span (.429).

6: The Terps have hit three or more home runs in their last six consecutive games,

7: Costesnow has a seven game hit streak hitting .400 (10-for-25).

8: Eight different Terps had hits in the game, eight different Terps scored runs in the game and eight different Terps had RBI’s in the game.

8: Savacool won his eighth game of the season

8: Zmarzlak now has an eight-game hit streak, hitting .405 (15-for-37) across the span.

10: The Terps have scored 10 or more points in 11 games and 21 times this season for the ninth time.

10: Savacool threw at least seven innings for the 10th time this season.

11: Zmarzlak had his 11th game with multi-RBIs in the game.

14: Zmarzlak hnow has 14homers with two in the win.

16: Matt Shaw had its 16th multi-hit game this season.

17: Zmarzlak had his 17th multi-hit game of the season.

18: Lorusso had his 18th multi-RBI games this season.

43: The Terpsset set a school record for wins in a season with 43, breaking the record of 42 in 2015.

115: The Terps have now hit a Big-Ten best 115 home runs of the season, extending the team record.

Next one

The Terps will play the second game of the series on Friday at 5 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network and the Maryland Baseball Network. Depending on the outcome of Rutgers’ game in Michigan on Thursday night, the Terps could be able to take at least part of the Big Ten title on Friday by winning. If the Scarlet Knight loses on Thursday, the Terps could take the conference crown with a win on Friday.