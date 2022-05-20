Cricket Cuppers match replayed after Oxford impostor is verbally abused









Churchill’s cricket team were called up for having an Oxford student on their team during the Cuppers match Cricket at Churchill College by John Sutton, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=109000859

A cricket match between Gonville & Caius and Churchill College was replayed on Saturday (14/5) after Churchill was called out for having an Oxford student on their team in the first game. The first game took place on Tuesday, May 10, as part of the annual Cuppers competition between colleges that takes place over the Easter period. According to a Caius player, the team noticed early in the game that one of Churchill’s outfield players was carrying Oxford stock. A member of the Caius team recognized him as a member of Oxford’s second cricket team and a current student there, although he reportedly claimed to be a postgraduate at Cambridge. Before the impostor scored any substantial points, the Caius team captain asked the Churchill captain if non-Cambridge students could represent the college. He replied that he wasn’t sure and didn’t know the player well. The formal rules for Cuppers are only one page long, and nothing specifically prohibits non-Cambridge students from participating. Churchill won the first game by 104 runs against Caius 102. One player claimed the Oxford student won about 70 and he was easily their best player. The Oxford student confirmed the teams’ suspicions at the end of the match. When he indicated which college he was attending, he answered Univ within earshot of the Caius team. Caius’ team captain contacted the organizers after the game to find out whether Oxford students are allowed to play in Cuppers matches. They are not, and so a rematch was arranged for Saturday the 14th. This isn’t the first time that inter-college cricket has become embroiled in drama. In last year’s semi-finals, Caius’ win against Jesus was negated after the side was accused of cheating by allegedly adding extra points to their score. Caius defeated Churchill in the close replay 55-53 to advance to the Cuppers quarter-finals. Varsity approached Churchill’s cricket team for comment. Varsity is the independent newspaper for the University of Cambridge, founded in its present form in 1947. In order to maintain our editorial independence, our print newspaper and news website receives no funding from the University of Cambridge or its constituent colleges. We are therefore almost entirely dependent on advertising for financing and we expect some difficult months and years ahead. Despite this situation, we are going to look at inventive ways to serve our readership with digital content and of course in print form too! That’s why we ask our readers, if they wish, to make a donation from just 1 to help our running costs. Thanks in advance, we hope you can help us!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.varsity.co.uk/sport/23763 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos