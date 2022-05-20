Former Arizona Football Offensive Coordinator Calvin Magee Dies After Heart Attack





Former Arizona Wildcats Offensive Coordinator Calvin Magee died after a heart attack. Jacksonville State announced that Magees will pass away on Friday. Magee joined the JSU football program in December 2021 as an associate head coach and offensive coordinator. At JSU, Magee worked with the Gamecocks head coach Rich Rodrigueztheir fourth stint together. Magee joined Rodriguez to Arizona in 2011 and served as the Wildcats associate head coach/cooffensive coordinator/running backs and tight ends coach for the next six seasons. Magee left Arizona after the 2017 season, following Rodriguez’s resignation. Our hearts are broken at the loss of our beloved friend Calvin Magee, Rodriguez said in a statement. Calvin was a great husband, great father and grandfather, great coach, great friend and great man. He has impacted my life and that of so many others in such a positive way. Our thoughts and prayers are with his beautiful family – wife Rose, daughters Jade and Jasmine, son Bryson, his grandchildren and all of his friends and relatives. Our world is less, but heaven has become better. I miss him very much already. I love you, my brother. Born in New Orleans, Magee played college football at Southern University, where he turned into an All-American tight end. He then played four seasons (1985-88) for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Magee began his coaching career at Tampa Catholic High School before transitioning to college coaching as a tight ends coach for South Florida in 1996. Magee joined the Rodriguez West Virginia staff in 2001 and followed Rich Rod to Michigan, where they coached to 10 from 2008. Magee spent a season in Pittsburgh Todd Graham in 2011 before moving to Arizona to reunite with Rodriguez. In Arizona, Magee managed the Wildcats spread option violation. Under Magee, Arizona set the schools single-game records for team scoring, total offense and rushing offense. Between 2018-21, Magee coached at Duke, Ole Miss, and Duke before accepting the job of the JSU’s offensive coordinator. Our prayers are with Magees’ family and friends.

