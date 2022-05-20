Tennis needs reform to reduce injury toll on its best players | Tennis





Following the announcement that British Laura Robson has retired from tennis at the age of 28 after three hip surgeries (report, May 16), I believe a review of the sport and its long-term impact on participants’ health is urgently needed. Laura joins a long list of players who have had surgery at a relatively young age (Andy Murray, hip; Roger Federer, knee; Serena Williams, knee; Rafael Nadal, ankle). Procedures such as hip replacements only last about 15 years, so former players are likely to undergo further surgeries, not to mention the potential for arthritis in old age. Tennis involves a lot of twisting and turning, which is hard on the hips; there may be more hip and lower leg injuries due to the increased time spent rallying in the modern game, which seems to have moved away from the serve-and-volley game of earlier eras. As a result, matches last significantly longer in what is already a longer season of play. Playing surfaces are also significantly harder, which increases the impact on the joints. It’s definitely time for game changes. Let’s go back to the serve and volley game: it’s much more exciting to watch. Reduce the men’s matches to the best of three sets in all tournaments; it’s boring watching five-setters the decisive action often comes in the last sets. Take a look at the issue of court surfacing and come up with something more forgiving on the body. Let’s act now and protect the future of our young players.

Wendy Owen

Neston, Cheshire Do you have an opinion on something you read in the Guardian today? Please e-mail us your letter and it will be considered for publication.

