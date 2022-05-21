Uganda Table tennis referee shines at ISF Games 2022 in France





The beautiful Complexe Sportif Max Louvel center in Ville de Montivilliers, France, was the home of table tennis during the 2022 ISF Gymnasiade Games. The complex hosted the players of the 14 male teams and 13 female teams in the U-18 championship. In addition to the players, there were referees, technical officials, volunteers and other service providers. Ugandan table tennis referee Edith Namukasa made her first international championship debut. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Edith Namukasa on duty at the 2022 ISF Games in France Montevelliers David Isabirye Namukasa covered no less than 10 high-profile games for renowned table tennis countries such as Romania, Chinese Taipei, Brazil, India, United States of America (USA), France and the like. She enjoys every moment of the ISF Games, which is a stepping stone to her career as a table tennis referee. I am humbled to have reached the level of refereeing at such an international tournament as the ISF Games in Normandy, France. This was a great moment and opportunity for me in my career. I learned a lot, made new friends and this makes me better. Edith Namukasa, Referee Table Tennis < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Edith Namukasa in the technical room for table tennis in France Montivielliers David Isabirye A former athlete and table tennis player, Namukasa had only competed at the East African level when Uganda hosted the East and Central Africa Table Tennis Tournament. She is eager to stay actively involved in the game as a referee while waiting for even greater opportunities. As a referee, I will remain focused on the service of the table tennis game. I look forward to many more international tournaments. Edith Namukasa, Referee Table Tennis < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Edith Namukasa on the scoreboard at the 2022 ISF Games in France David Isabirye Uganda finished 11e and 12e respectively in the boys and girls categories during the 19e edition of the ISF Table Tennis Championship. 27 teams played table tennis in both genders. The ISF Games in France attracted a total of 63 countries in 20 sports disciplines. These games were hosted in a number of locations for recording; Caen Normandy, Deauville, Granville Normandy, Le Harve, Caen Lamer Urban Community of Normandy, City of Montivilliers, City of Pont Audemer, Rouen, Val de Reuil and La Harvre Seine Metropole. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Edith Namukasa (Credit: David Isabirye) Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kawowo.com/2022/05/21/edith-namukasa-ugandas-table-tennis-referee-shines-at-2022-isf-games-in-france/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos