Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher Feud — Coaches, ads about what’s happened and what’s next

Alabama coach Nick Saban rocked the college football world on Wednesday night when he told a meeting of business executives in the state that Texas A&M rallied the top-ranked recruiting class in the country because it “bought every player” with offers for names, images, and likenesses.

Saban ignored the influence of money in recruiting, saying NIL was being used unfairly. In Alabama, he said of the No. 2 class, “We didn’t buy one player, okay?”

Then Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher quickly organized a press conference on Thursday morning to respond, pouring gasoline on the fire.

Fisher didn’t hold back, calling Saban a “narcissist” and saying of him, “Some people think they’re God.” Saban’s offensive coordinator at LSU from 2000 to 2004, Fisher practically laughed off his former boss’s claim that there has always been equality in college football and NIL threatens to undermine that.

“He’s the best ever, isn’t he?” said Visser. “When you have all the perks, it’s easy.”

If coaches weren’t talking about Saban’s comments sooner, they were when Fisher’s fiery press conference was over. An SEC assistant said his phone “blew up” afterward. While he was out recruiting, all he wanted to do was talk about the high school coach he was with at the time.

The comments struck a chord not only because of what was said and who said it, but also because of the subject matter. The 2022 signing class was the first to have NIL as part of the hiring process – directly or indirectly – and many coaches are concerned about the impact it will have. Time and again they have described the lack of rules as creating an environment akin to the “wild, wild west.”

But having two coaches go so close together was shocking, let alone the fact that they were two of the highest paid and most accomplished coaches in the game sitting in the same conference and competing in the same division. Last October, Fisher finally defeated the dragon, becoming the first of Saban’s former assistants to beat him when Texas A&M defeated Alabama at home by a 41-38 walk-off field goal.

Another assistant who once worked for Saban said Fisher must have felt an opening after the win and had the confidence to go on the attack. Still, he and everyone he spoke to wanted to know, “What the hell is Jimbo thinking?”

Yes, Saban was wrong. The assistant said Saban crossed the line when he picked Texas A&M. Moreover, he was surprised that the usually calculating Saban allowed himself to be filmed saying what he was doing. “He should have been smarter,” the assistant said.

But why poke the bear? Like many others, the coach was surprised by Fisher’s response, pointing out: “[Saban] never said they cheat.”

Anyway, it was immersive.

“I don’t know who we’re playing that week,” the coach said with a laugh, “but I’ll skip watching Alabama-Texas A&M.”

With 142 days left until the Crimson Tide hosts the Aggies, ESPN surveyed coaches and sports directors across the country to get their response to the Fisher-Saban dustup: what it means, what happens next, and what they expect when the two coaches meet at Bryant-Denny Stadium in October. — Alex Scarborough

What led to Saban’s comments?

Was Saban angry because Texas A&M beat him on the hiring path? Really concerned about the trajectory of college football? Maybe a little of both. But there is no doubt that when Saban talks, people start to listen.

SEC Athletic Director: “NIL has caused a lot of confusion and consternation, and as a league we need to address these issues, hopefully not in the open.”

Big Ten assistant coach: “A lot of us just talked about thinking it was a call to arms. The way they’ve done it just doesn’t really hold up in this new era, and that’s kind of how we saw it. Everyone in it The whole country is calling for a booster to perform and that’s what I thought it was.”

Power 5 head coach: “Nick’s point, albeit rightly so, he’s smarter than that. Usually he doesn’t put his hand in the wasp’s nest. There was no reason to cross the line like he did. All he had to do was be macro and vague. There something happened there. Jimbo did something, and the professor didn’t like what the student was doing.”

Power 5 AD: “Everyone knows Nick is very smart. There’s a reason he’s doing this. It’s almost like he’s doing this, A&M is a serious threat or even bigger. I think he sees this as an existential crisis. He can see it “And unless something changes, that’s his way of telling you to do something. I think he sees this as a man, could potentially close this gap, and he’s trying to sound the alarm.”

What was your response to Fisher’s rebuttal?

Big Ten Assistant: “I think there was a universal 90 minutes where nobody got it done… because they just laughed at themselves, including us.”

Group of 5 head coach: “It’s like the sequel to the greatest movie ever. [Fisher not calling] will insult Saban more than Jimbo say things, that he doesn’t answer the phone. … I was in a meeting and we had a break. I looked at my phone and couldn’t stop laughing.”

Big Ten Assistant: “I’ve been getting text messages from coaches in the Pac-12, Big Ten, SEC. The whole sport shut down every opponent we were scouting and ignored calls from recruits to focus on that press conference. There was a lot of production loss around college football today.”

What does this say about the state of college football?

Saban’s comments come at a time of great chaos in the world of major college football. There is a widening gap between the SEC and the Big Ten and everyone else, raising rumors of a potential CFB Super League. There is uncertainty about the future of the NCAA after numerous legal defeats and the impending departure of President Mark Emmert. And of course there’s the NIL, which, as we’ve seen today, has caused a lot of consternation across sport. Will a high-profile dispute between two of the game’s roster coaches — which resulted in public reprimands for both from the SEC office — change anything?

Power 5 AD: “The sport is much healthier than some of the atmosphere around it. People are saying more than ever what’s on their minds, but it’s not like these things weren’t said. They were more general about it without mentioning anyone in particular. There are so many rumors, so many things that people hear, even when some representatives of some of these athletes tell coaches, it’s hard to know if numbers are real or if they’re exaggerated — unless, unless the people involved in the figures actually come out and make statements about it, like the guy associated with the University of Miami. This makes for great theater, but it’s an example of what’s going on behind the scenes for people who don’t say it out loud.”

Power 5 head coach: “This is unsustainable and I’m incredibly concerned about where college athletics is going. That’s coming from a football coach, and it’ll be fine, but the rest. Nick was right. Either way, the other sports will die. “

Power 5 AD: Literally my first thought was that our profession has bottomed out. This makes coaches look like a bunch of buffoons. It’s no wonder we have the problems that we have when we have adults and people in leadership positions doing things this way.”

What comes next?

Power 5 head coach: “I hope it creates some urgency for a new governance structure. Our game is currently in complete chaos, and this is a result of the chaos.”

Power 5 assistant: “What I keep coming back to, from a 30,000 foot perspective, is how are we going to fix this? I know there’s some sort of Twitter fun, ha ha this is entertainment. But to me it stinks. The sport is literally on now shreds and here are two people who would have a chance to make it and they punch each other in the face.”

Of course, this will eventually be settled on the field when two programs of national championship aspirations meet in Tuscaloosa on October 8.

Power 5 AD: “It better be an evening game. I think it’s going to be one of the highest-rated games of the year. They’re both going to get around it. Nick is going to say, we’re going to show them. And Jimbo is going to say, this is what these guys about you. Get your popcorn ready.”

Andrea Adelson, Heather Dinich, Adam Rittenberg, Alex Scarborough and Tom VanHaaren contributed to this story.