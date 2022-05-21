Michael Vick makes a comeback in Fan Controlled Football competition





One of the most exciting quarterbacks in recent NFL history, Michael Vick is making a comeback…in the Fan Controlled Football league. Vick, 41, will reportedly make his debut during the final week of the season, which will take place on May 28. However, Vick doesn’t have a team yet. Vick has not appeared in an NFL game since 2015. He started 3 games that year with the Pittsburgh Steelers, throwing 2 touchdowns to 1 interception. Early in his career, Vick played with the Atlanta Falcons. He finished in the top 5 of the club’s MVP voting twice. Vick was subsequently charged with a dogfight for the 2007 NFL season. He was suspended for two years and spent 21 months in prison. After his release, Vick signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. He played with the team for five years and made it to the Pro Bowl in 2010. He spent one season with the New York Jets in 2014 before moving to Pittsburgh for the 2015 season. What is the Fan Controlled Football League? As the name suggests, the Fan Controlled Football league is a football league… which is controlled by the fans. Games are streamed on Twitch, where fans can vote for plays. Games featured 7-on-7 action, with a field of only 50 yards. Vick won’t be the only big name in the FCF. Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel and recently traded Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens also play in the FCF. The league also has quite a large cryptocurrency and NFT slant. The cryptocurrency market is in a bad position right now, so Vick could be the Fan Controlled Football league’s last grab to grab some headlines before things fall apart. Michael Vick will make a comeback in the Fan Controlled Football competition. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

