NJ weather: Hail the size of tennis balls reported as strong thunderstorms in the region





Hailstones the size of tennis balls pelted some parts of New Jersey on Friday as a line of strong thunderstorms crossed the region, according to the report. National Weather Service† Some of the largest hailstorms, measuring 2.50 inches in diameter, about the size of a standard tennis ball, were found in Burlington County’s Shamong, according to reports from weather spotters. Hailstones the size of ping pong balls, measuring 1.50 inches in diameter, were reported in Cherry Hill in Camden County and Medford Lakes in Burlington County. In the Ashland area of ​​Camden County, a resident reported hail the size of half a dollar (1.25 inches in diameter). In Cherry Hill and Marlton, weather spotters reported hail the size of a quarter (1 inch in diameter), while hail the size of nickel (0.88 inch in diameter) was reported in Voorhees. Numerous reports of hail 1.5-2 in diameter have been received from central Camden and Burlington counties, the Mount Holly Weather Service’s office said on Twitter. This image from the National Weather Service shows different sizes of hailstones compared to regular objects.National Weather Service Tennis-ball-sized hailstones are considered rare in New Jersey and are more common in places such as the Midwest or Deep South. However, in July 2021, hail the size of tennis balls and golf balls fell from the sky during intense thunderstorms that ravaged Bergen County. The largest hailstone ever reported in New Jersey measured 3 inches in diameter, according to National Weather Service data. The monster hailstone, slightly larger than a standard baseball, fell on June 23, 1969 in Cherry Hill. Tornado watch lifted Late Friday night, the weather bureau issued a tornado watch for 13 counties in the Garden State, but no funnel clouds were seen Friday night and the watch was lifted in all areas at 6:15 PM. While there was no tornado activity, waves of intense thunderstorms swept across the state, triggering a series of severe thunderstorm warnings across multiple counties. Some of the storms caused heavy rain, strong wind gusts and large hail. At some point early Friday night, about 4,000 homes and businesses in the state had lost power, according to utility data. By 7 p.m. Friday, the total number of outages had fallen to about 3,600. Thank you for trusting us to provide the local news you can rely on. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a voluntary subscription. NJ Advance Media Staff Writer Len Melisurgo contributed to this report. Noah Cohen can be reached on [email protected]†

