Commonwealth Games baton tour of Jersey route revealed





The Commonwealth Games Association of Jersey (CGAJ) has announced the planned timetable for the Queen’s baton, including a full-day tour of the island. It will arrive on the island on Friday, June 10, en route to the government building to be welcomed by select athletes and officials. Jersey Sport will hold an event on FB fields in St. Clements for sports volunteers, after which the baton will be handed over to schools across the island. In the evening, a reception is held at Samares Manor for athletes, CGAJ officials and dignitaries. On Saturday 11 June, it will make a day trip around the island, visiting various sports groups where the public can see and photograph the baton. The tour will pass the following locations and sports groups: Grainville 9:15 BST – boules, tennis and cricket

FB fields 9:50 – athletics and table tennis

Gorey long beach 10:30 – martial arts

St Martin village green 11:10 – cycling

St John Leisure Center 12:25 PM – Gymnastics and Badminton

Beach Greve de Lecq 13:50 – water sports

Crabbe 14:25 – archery and shooting

Jersey rugby club 15:05

Gunsite 15:40 – swimming, triathlon, beach volleyball

Royal square 16:30 Organizer Morag Obarska hoped that as many islanders as possible would take pictures with batons at the various locations before continuing its journey towards its final destination in Birmingham. She said were delighted that Jersey will welcome the Queens Baton relay and was determined to ensure that as many islanders as possible see and have their picture taken with the baton. “For our selected athletes, this is their first high-profile pre-competition engagement and the start of what promises to be a truly exciting summer for them.

