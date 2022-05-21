Nationals infielder Carter Kieboom undergoes Tommy John surgery

Washington Nationals infielder Carter Kieboom will have operated on Tommy John, manager Davey Martinez told reporters on Friday. including Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post† He will have surgery next Friday and will miss the rest of the season.

Kieboom, 24, has not played this season. He injured his elbow during infield practice during spring training and was initially out for 4-6 weeks with a flexor mass strain in his throwing elbow. It’s not uncommon for flexor problems to lead to Tommy John surgery even weeks after being diagnosed.

The usual time frame for Tommy John’s surgery rehabilitation is 14-16 months for pitchers. It’s much shorter for position players, though, usually in the six-month range, meaning Kieboom could be ready for next spring’s training.Our RJ Anderson ranked Keiboom as the game’s number 18 heading into 2020† Here is part of his writing:

In terms of tools, Kieboom still positions himself as a potential regular thanks to his bat and strong throwing arm, both of which are at least above average, if not better. Even with the strong arm, Kieboom probably won’t stay at the shortstop for much longer — Washington had him play second base a lot in the minors this season, which seems like his most likely landing spot. Assuming Kieboom does better as he moves forward, he could check in next season as a two-way worker at the capstone.

Kieboom has yet to fulfill that promise with the Nationals. He is a career .197/.304/.285 batter in 414 at bats spanning parts of three big league seasons. Kieboom is a career .286/.400/.464 batter in Triple-A, so he has proven everything he has to prove at that level. Now he has to figure out how to produce on the show.

With the Nationals in rebuilding mode, the organization hoped that Kieboom would take a step forward this year and emerge as a long-term building block. Instead, the elbow injury turned it into a lost season. Washington, who had to play infield companions Csar Hernndez, Alcides Escobar, Dee Strange-Gordon and Maikel Franco this year, took a 13-26 record in Friday’s game with the Brewers. Only the 11-26 Reds have a worse record this season.