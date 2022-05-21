Indian-American Business Leaders Stimulate American Cricket

Major League Cricket Raises $120 Million Funding to Launch America’s First-Ever Professional Twenty20 Cricket League

More than a dozen Indian-American business leaders, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, are among the major investors in a venture to launch America’s first-ever professional Twenty20 cricket competition.

Major League Cricket (MLC), America’s first professional T20 cricket league, announced on May 19 its plans to stake more than $120 million for the launch of the US version of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Investments in MLC will open a new era for the world’s second most popular sport in the United States and transform the American cricket landscape and fund the construction of world-class cricket stadiums and training centers across the country, it said.

The San Francisco-based organization, which is partnering with ICC member USA Cricket, said it has completed an initial close of a $44 million Series A and A1 Fundraising Round, including MLC’s seed funding round, led by a group of America’s most senior leaders. successful and respected business leaders.

With an additional $76 million commitment in further fundraising over the next 12 months, MLC plans to put more than $120 million into the venture.

First round investor groups were led by: Satya Nadella (CEO of Microsoft) and Soma Somasegar (Managing Director, Madrona Venture Group), Anand Rajaraman and Venky Harinarayan (Founding Partners at Milliways Ventures and Rocketship VC); Sanjay Govil (Founder and Chairman of Infinite Computer Solutions and CEO, Zyter); Anurag Jain (Managing Partner of Perot Jain, LP, President of Access Healthcare) and Ross Perot Jr. (Chairman, The Perot Group); Tanweer Ahmed (CEO, PAK Foods, CEO, OUR Energy and owner of Prairie View Cricket Complex); The Baheti family (owners of YASH Technologies).

The significant funding pledged by an excellent group of investors will enable Major League Cricket to build first-class facilities and accelerate sports development across the country, bringing world-class professional cricket to the largest sports market in the world, said Sameer Mehta and Vijay Srinivasan, Co-Founders, Major League Cricket.

This investor group is made up of prominent business executives and successful tech entrepreneurs who have led some of the world’s leading companies, he said.

They bring vast experience and expertise to support MLC’s plans to launch a transformative Twenty20 competition and establish America as one of the world’s leading homes for international cricket events.

The $120 million investment in MLC will primarily be spent building leading cricket-specific stadiums and training centers to develop a new generation of American star cricketers, a press release said.

This unprecedented investment in infrastructure will transform the landscape for professional cricket and enable the United States to host global events for the next decade and beyond, it said.

In addition to international matches, world-class T20 action is played annually, with MLC bringing the world’s best cricketers to cricket-specific venues with natural grass wickets and first-class fan facilities.

Cricket is one of the most popular sports in the world and the opportunity to invest in the launch of the first professional T20 league in the United States is an exciting venture that we are excited to be a part of, said Venky Harinarayan and Anand Rajaraman.

The grassroots growth in recent years in the US has been exciting to watch and we are excited to help take a sport we are both so passionate about as part of a fantastic group of investors in Major League Cricket.

I share Major League Cricket’s vision for the launch of a world-class T20 cricket league and the potential for the United States to become one of the leading cricketing nations in the world, Soma Somasegar said.

I am excited to be part of a dynamic group of investors who will help the sport reach that level through an unprecedented commitment of resources by MLC to develop the sport.

The ceiling on cricket growth in the United States is unbelievably high, with the grassroots passion for the game that I have observed in Texas, evidence of its potential, Anurag Jain said.

I am proud to be part of a group of investors committed to rapidly accelerating cricket progress through Major League Cricket, he said. The plans that MLC has laid out to develop infrastructure and lay a foundation for professional cricket to thrive nationwide put the sport on a huge trajectory and I am delighted to support this vision.

Having the opportunity to invest in not only the launch of a world-class T20 competition with Major League Cricket, but also in the massive rise of sports across America with the development plans that MLC has is a tremendous opportunity, said Sanjay Govil. I’m so excited to join a group of like-minded investors who also love the game and are committed to supporting the growth of crickets in the US over the coming years, he added.

Additional Series a round investors included Mihir Worah, former Chief Investment Officer, PIMCO; Preetish Nijhawan, Co-Founder, Akamai; Manish Parikh, Co-Founder and CEO, Icon Systems Inc; Vikram Ramani, CTO Banking, FIS Global Sankar Kaliaperumal, Managing Director, Accenture; Dhigha Sekaran, Director at Meta and former Microsoft Executive; Shantanu Narayen, Chairman and CEO, Adobe; Samir Bodas, Co-Founder and CEO, ICertis; and Sanjay Parthasarathy, Chief Product Officer, Avalara, and former Microsoft executive.