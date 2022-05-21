Designing a Notre Dame Football Revenge Tour

A few weeks ago Phil posted here about home-and-homes he’d love to see the Notre Dame Fighting Irish play. As I thought about that question, I realized that most of my answers revolved around revenge: settling old scores with teams that had done some damage to the Irish in the recent past. This article combines that thought process with an amusing memory I recently had: namely a particular Midwestern program of a recent attempted revenge tour, and how it turned out to†

As nice as it is to remind ourselves that the Skunkbears are stepping on that rake, the idea is not without merit. The point is, it can’t just be a regular schedule: a real-life, Count of Monte Cristo-esque revenge plotter has to be highly focused and personable, willing to wait patiently for years. So the question is, if I were Jack Swarbrick and I was painstakingly planning teams that had wronged the Irish to satisfy my thirst for revenge, who would I turn to?

For the purposes of this experiment, we will consider annual rivals such as the . exclude USC Trojans and Stanford Cardinal, because the chance of revenge is already built in (it’s not like those guys have given us much to be mad about over the past few years, after all). For the same reason, we will not include teams in the program for 2022, so no Clemson Tigers or Ohio state Buckeyes. Let’s dive in with those guidelines:

These programs have been unavailable for a long time, which is why they need to be kicked out. The scores here are old, some so old I can’t remember them – but the Irish never forget.

It’s hard to fathom now, but in the 1990s Colorado was a colossal program for a time and had several high-profile clashes with Lou Holtz’s Irish teams. While the Irish drew the first blood in the 1990 Orange Bowlthe Buffs won the sequel in 1991 thanks to a horrific phantom clipping call that wiped out a go-ahead touchdown by Rocket Ismail.

The save on the whistle allowed the Buffs to claim a National Championship that day at Notre Dames expense. It doesn’t matter that I wasn’t born when this happened. Never mind that Rocket himself now values ​​that moment as a life lesson. It’s a mockery that cries out for justice, and since the only next match between the two teams was a 1996 Fiesta Bowl in which an over-completed Irish team was easily handled by a #4 Buffs squad, we didn’t get it.

It may not be possible to inflict a greater penalty on Nebraska than simply having to live through their last few decades of football, but I’d love to give it a try. Not only did these guys take advantage of vintage Bob Davie teams in some of the earliest Notre Dame games I can remember, they also popularized the trend of red teams taking over Notre Dame Stadium, a phenomenon I’ve now got to witness in person. . oncebut twice (note, those of you who will have tickets to the Ohio State game in 2023).

If that’s not enough for you, consider this: Nebraska was also the first driver in the conference reshuffle saga in 2010 that ultimately resulted in Notre Dame losing its annual Midwestern rivalry. So yeah, I’d say it’s been a long time since Jack made a date to push this pretender to a show a little further into the grave that it’s been digging for itself.

These are teams that have recently embarrassingly/annoyingly defeated the Irish, creating content fodder for hack-like commentators and conversation topics for unbearable fan bases. These violations should not persist and these programs should be put back in place.

This one is personal to me because I was there for it. I was there when Texas was BACK.

Subsequent developments made this game even worse in retrospect, as what seemed like a heartbreaking loss eventually became the first domino in a miserable 2016 collapse. Texas made things worse by having a waste season of its own, and remains entangled in it to this day. a morass of incompetence. That hasn’t stopped the Longhorns and their fans from building a legend around that night, and as a Texas resident I still haven’t stopped hearing about it.

A date with the Longhorns is always fun whether they’re up or down, but given the current state of the program, the opportunity is ripe to get revenge for that wild, unforgettable, maddening night in Austin.

If Miami’s 2017 season were a movie, it would be a rock doc: a heady rise to superstardom followed by an equally swift and disastrous fall back to earth. Unfortunately, the pinnacle of their ascent came in a beating from the then #3 Irish. This was one of two major eruptions (don’t worry, get to the other one later) in the late Kelly era that was mind-boggling because the Irish weren’t outmatched physically, but just didn’t seem to come off the bus (knowing what we Now know about Chip Longs’ coaching style, these occasional offensive no-shows from 2017-19 make more sense).

Regardless of how and why it happened, that night in Miami was one of the most miserable viewing experiences in recent memory for Irish fans, and should not be the last word in this series.

The 2021 Notre Dames clash with the Bearcats was the first game I personally attended in over three years. What I hoped would be a triumphant return made for one of the more irritating games I’ve ever seen, for a number of reasons:

Despite the margin of two possession, Notre Dame should have won this game and probably would have if they had avoided some of their many self-inflicted wounds on offense.

Cincinnati, of all teams, saved Notre Dame Stadium and partied in it for half an hour after the game, while we dutifully obliged them with music after the game.

This game was the only thing that kept Notre Dame from making a second consecutive playoff appearance.

The Bearcats were oh so petty in the postgame, which I can respect – especially considering the later developments – but still, they screw up.

Yeah, put these guys back on the schedule right away. That championship window won’t be open for long, and I hope they were there to start the reckoning.

Yep, we’re back to the wretched northern rival who came up with this concept. I really don’t think I need to explain this one, so let’s quickly point out that everything said above about the 2017 Miami game also applies to the 2019 Michigan game, and doubly so because it’s michigan†

The Irish don’t currently have a game scheduled with the Skunkbears until 2033, which is unacceptable. At this rate, who knows if there’s even a civilization by then?

Namely the big boys. These are the highest level programs with which the Irish have had memorable clashes in recent years. Aside from the revenge factor, these would just be great games and opportunities for Notre Dame to emerge as a program.

This was a great home-and-home that spawned some incredible games and should be revamped for that reason alone. Add to that the Dawgs ridiculous, embarrassing nagging around the 2018 playoff – remember, that amazing and very talented Georgia team that already had two losses and then was beaten by Texas by four losses – and the aforementioned takeover of the stadium in 2017, and you got me taken out of revenge.

This is just a classic grudge match that should be on the agenda soon. If so, hold on (and tickets).

This could probably be placed in the latter category as the direct cause of the Sooners’ inclusion here is their 2013 Notre Dames home loss to them, an irritating game that the Irish gave to a very beatable Oklahoma team in the first few minutes. gifts. But here too, other factors play a role.

While Notre Dame is routinely subjected to the treatment that should be in play due to some heavy losses, Oklahoma routinely slides in without much protest despite an objectively worse track record, with equally poor losses and no wins in twice as many attempts. . These guys are the real charity cause for the playoffs but get nothing from the heat. You can also throw in the recent addition of Brent Venables, who redirects some Clemson hatred toward Sooners.

(It’s also worth noting that, with my last name and close to many Oklahoma alumni, I have a personal interest in putting these guys on the back burner).

As in Michigan, I don’t think this really needs to be explained, other than to say Alabama is the boss. These were consistently the guys, brutally reminding Notre Dame that it has yet to climb further, and the Irish could make no greater statement than finally completing that climb with a win.

I hope it won’t have to wait that long, but the tide will turn to South Bend in 2029. It is hoped that the Irish will be ready by then.

Someone would definitely bring this up in the comments if I didn’t cover it, so I will. I generally have warm feelings for the LSU Tigers as a program because of some family ties to the school. I’ve had nothing but good interactions with their fan base and I certainly don’t hate them for courting Brian Kelly – you can’t blame competitors on the competition, and it was absolutely in their best interest to bring the Brinks truck to to be home forever

Kelly herself is a different animal. I can certainly understand his decision to leave Notre Dame, given the offer he received, and I probably would have been pleased to see him drift off into the sunset before this spring. His recent crippled, overcompensating ex complain changed my perception, and the idea of ​​a Marcus Freeman-coached team made up of players Kelly could never have recruited at Notre Dame rolling over to Baton Rouge and beating his new team is pretty palatable. So yeah, throw LSU on the tour — a home-and-home run with LSU is a scheduled home run anyway.