Tennis: Bernardo Tovar of Mount Blue, Mya Vincent of Edward Little advance to singles Round of 16

LEWISTON For the second time ever, Mount Blue will see a boys’ player progress to the Round of 16 of the boys’ MPA tennis tournament.

Bernardo Tovar, the fifth seed, won his only game of the day, beating Cape Elizabeth’s Gabe Berman 6-3, 6-0 in the second round of the tournament.

Tovar said he was having trouble with his serves.

I haven’t trained that much and I’m not at my highest level, Tovar said. I (will get better) as I play further.

As a seeded player, Tovar had a bye in the first round.

The only other Mt Blue Boys player to make it to the second day of the tournament was Evan Backus in 2016.

Bernardo played great; It’s good to see him make it out, said Mount Blue coach Zac Conlogue.

The other local seeded player, Edward Little’s Mya Vincent, fought on to defeat Erskine Academy’s Julia Barber, 6-3, 2-6, 1-0(5), among the girls.

It was quite exhausting. I was nervous at the beginning and throughout the race, Vincent said.

Barber, who defeated Lexi Doten of Calais 6-0 in straight sets in the opening round, was a regular opponent for Vincent.

(Julia) is an excellent athlete, she controls everything, said Edward Little Girls coach Kevin Vincent. She is a very controlled, very calm and very good player.

OTHER LOCALS

Mt Blues Carson Zundel won his match in the first round, against Abe Bouchard van Caribou, 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (4). He then took on 9th seed Daniel Landry van Deering and lost 6-0 in straight sets.

(Carson) served very well in the first round, Conlogue said. He understood his opponent. Abe had a lot of spin on the ball, it took Carson a little bit to figure it out. Once he got it, he placed his shots well.

James Stinson, also of Mount Blue, lost in the opening round to Jordan Clavette of Wisdom 6-3, 6-2.

In James’ match, his opponent had been here before, Conlogue said. (Clavette) won a competition last year, and James is a sophomore and new to him. It’s a good learning experience for (Stinson) and I’m looking forward to his future.

Edward Littles Lucas Pawlina won his first round match against Erskine Academy’s Devon Polley 6-2, 6-4. Pawlina fell to Quinn Federle of Yarmouth in the second round, 6-0, 6-1.

Edward Little’s Jonah Chen won his first round match against Lee Academy’s Arda Partilti 6-1, 6-1.

Lewiston’s Gavin Bavis lost to Portland’s Dominic Wells, 6-1, 6-0, in the opening round.

On the girls side, Lewiston’s top player, Libby Forgues, lost to Falmouth’s Charlotte Williamson, 6-2, 6-3. Another Blue Devil, Emma Omiecinski, lost to Alyssa Conley of Windham, 6-0 in straight sets.

Mt Blues Grace Bell lost in the opening round to Emma Lindsay to Greely 6-0 in straight sets. Winthrops Sophie Blanco lost to Laura Mueller of Lincoln Academy, 6-2, 6-0.



TOP SEEDS PROGRESS

Both top tiers advanced into the second round with ease after taking byes in the first round. On the girls side, Maine Central Insitute’s Lidia Gomez defeated unseeded Camdyn LaMarre of Messalonskee 6-0, 6-1.

Gomez, a foreign exchange student from Spain, used a powerful service and returns to send LaMarre.

The service is coming; it’s right where it needs to be, said MCI coach Jocelyn Buys. I think I’m most impressed with the foundation, her movements around it. She takes defensive points and turns them into offensive points.

George Cutone, the boys No. 1 seed from Kennebunk, defeated Greely’s Charles Segal, 6-0 in straight sets.

He looked pretty solid, his serve was on. He was pressured by his opponent, who actually got several balls into play, and yet he still responded with some great shots, Kennebunk coach Paul Gaylord said of Cutone. When (Segal) attacked him, (Cutone) effectively lobed.

UPSET

Boothbay’s Lauren Chapman, an unseeded player, moves on to day two. The freshman defeated Brewer’s Kayla Lockhart, 7-5, 6-3, in the first round. In the second round, she defeated 12-seeded Ashlyn Bouchard of Caribou 6-2, 6-2.

Bouchard is the only seeded player not to advance to the Round of 16.

I’m feeling pretty tired, but I’m grateful for the chance to even get to this point, Chapman said. It was scary for sure, but once I warmed up, it was a lot of fun.

