Michigan State Hockey News: Spartans Land Attacker Miroslav Mucha & More





Michigan State hockey has officially added Slovak striker Miroslav Mucha of Lake Superior State University. In addition, MSU announced the addition of Zach Dubinsky, an attacker from Rensselaer Polytechnical Institute. There has been some confusion since Mucha entered the portal after the May 1 deadline. He officially entered his name on May 13. The rule explicitly states that a player cannot enter the portal after the deadline unless there is a coaching change or a program draws financial support from a player. According to College Hockey Insiders Mike McMahon, Mucha is a transfer graduate and graduated from Lake Superior State last week. In McMahons daily college hockey newsletter (which anyone interested in college hockey should absolutely sign up for), he says three sources gave him conflicting information about the May 1 NCAA rule. Two sources said Mucha should have been in the portal by May 1, regardless of whether he was a graduate or not. A third said the rule may not apply because he is a graduate. It’s possible the NCAA could have quickly approved his transfer request as well. Anyway, the news that Michigan State Mucha has landed is very exciting. At Lake Superior State last season, Mucha led his team in games played (all 37) and was second in his team in points (35), averaging nearly one point per game. While he may not have scored many goals last season (10), he is good at setting up his teammates for scoring opportunities. Last season he had a plus-minus of plus-five (+5). Here’s a clip of what Mucha can do: Mucha is the type of attacker that the state of Michigan is desperately missing. While the Spartans have a defender who created scoring opportunities last season (David Gucciardi, Dennis Cesana), Mitchell Lewandowski was the only one who created opportunities on offense. Both Lewandowski and Cesana have since left the program. As for Dubinsky, the public has been aware of his transfer since early April This article from The State News illustrates. But Michigan State has linked the Mucha announcement to Dubinsky. MSU announced earlier this month that Adam Nightingale would become its new head coach. The Spartans were the focus of McMahons newsletter fridaywho also gave updates to Nightingale’s search for a staff. According to McMahon, UMass associate head coach Jared DeMichiel and U.S. National Development Team director of hockey operations Kevin Reiter are involved in the search. Apparently, they also spoke with Lake Superior State head coach Mike York (an MSU alum) and Winnipeg Jets scout Brian Renfrew (former MSU associate head coach). Reiter has been with the Team USA National Team Development Program since 2013 and was a finalist for the Penn State gig last year. Latest in this round of hockey news, the state of Michigan has officially cut ties with forward Griffin Loughran. As a junior last season, Loughran played in 22 games (and had 12 points) last season before being banned for failing to meet academic standards.

