Sports
Longtime New Yorker Writer, Editor Roger Angell Dies at 101
NEW YORK — Roger Angell, the celebrated baseball writer and reigning man of letters who for more than 70 years helped unwaveringly define the urban humor and style of The New Yorker through his essays, humor pieces, and editing, has passed away. He was 101.
Angell died Friday of heart failure, according to The New Yorker.
“No one lives forever, but you’d be forgiven for thinking Roger had a good shot at it,” New Yorker editor David Remnick wrote Friday. “Like the rest of us, he suffered pain and loss and doubt, but he kept the blues at bay most of the time, always looking ahead; he kept writing, reading, memorizing new poems, forming new relationships.”
Heir to and maintainer from the earliest days of The New Yorker, Angell was the son of founding fiction editor Katharine White and the stepson of longtime staff writer E.B. White. He was first published in the magazine when he was in his twenties, during World War II, and he was still contributing in his nineties, an impossibly slender and youthful man who enjoyed tennis and vodka martinis and his life as “sheltered by privilege and fascinating work, and shot through with good luck.”
Angell lived up to the standards of his famous family well. He was a previous winner of the BBWAA Career Excellence Award, formerly the JG Taylor Spink Award, for meritorious contributions to baseball writing, an honor previously bestowed upon the likes of Red Smith, Ring Lardner and Damon Runyon. He was the first winner of the award who was not a member of the voting organization, the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.
His editing alone was a lifetime achievement. Beginning in the 1950s, when he inherited his mother’s job (and office), he worked with the likes of John Updike, Ann Beattie, Donald Barthelme, and Bobbie Ann Mason, some of whom received numerous rejections before joining the special club of New Yorker authors entered. Angell himself admitted, sadly, that even his work didn’t always cut it.
“Unlike his peers, he is intensely competitive,” Brendan Gill wrote of Angell in “Here at the New Yorker,” a 1975 memoir. “Any challenge, mental or physical, excites him.”
Angell’s New Yorker writings have been collected in several baseball books and in such publications as “The Stone Arbor and Other Stories” and “A Day in the Life of Roger Angell,” a collection of his humorous pieces. He also edited “Nothing But You: Love Stories From The New Yorker” and wrote an annual Christmas poem for the magazine for years. At age 93, he completed one of his most acclaimed essays, the highly personal “This Old Man,” winner of a National Magazine Award.
“I’ve endured a few blows, but missed worse,” he wrote. “The pains and insults are bearable. My conversation may be full of holes and pauses, but I’ve learned to send a private Apache scout forward to the next sentence, the one coming up, to see if there are any vacant names or are verbs. in the landscape there. If he sends back a warning, I’ll pause meaningfully, duh, until something else comes to mind.”
Angell was married three times, most recently to Margaret Moorman. He had three children.
Angell was born in New York in 1920 to Katharine and Ernest Angell, a lawyer who became head of the American Civil Liberties Union. The New Yorker was founded five years later, with Katharine Angell as the fiction editor and a young ghost named Andy White (as EB White was known to his friends) contributing humorous pieces.
His parents were gifted and strong, apparently too strong. “What a marriage that must have been,” wrote Roger Angell in Let Me Finish, an essay book published in 2006, “full of sex and genius and psychic murder, and inflicting lasting unease.” In 1929, his mother was married to the kinder White, and Angell would recall weekend visits to his mother’s and her new husband’s apartment, a place “full of laughing, chain-smoking young writers and artists from The New Yorker.”
In high school, he was so absorbed in literature and the literary life that for a year at Christmas he asked for a book of poems by AE Housman, a top hat, and a bottle of sherry. Angell was stationed in Hawaii during World War II and editor of an Air Force magazine, and in 1944 he had his first byline in The New Yorker. He was identified as Cpl. Roger Angell, author of the short story “Three Ladies in the Morning,” and his first words to appear in the magazine were, “The downtown hotel restaurant was nearly empty at 11:30 AM.”
There were no signs, at least not overt, of family rivalry. White encouraged his stepson to write for the magazine and even recommended him to The New Yorker founder Harold Ross, explaining that Angell “has no hands-on experience, but he has the goods.” Angell, meanwhile, wrote fondly about his stepfather. In a 2005 New Yorker essay, he noted that they had been close for nearly 60 years and recalled that “the sense of home and informal attachment” he got from White’s writings “was even more powerful than for his other readers.”
Not everyone was charmed by Angell or the White-Angell family band at The New Yorker. Former staff writer Renata Adler claimed Angell had “initiated an overt, superficially joking state of war with the rest of the magazine.” Grumbling about favoritism was not uncommon, and Tom Wolfe mocked his “cachet” in a magazine where his mother and stepfather were charter members. “It’s all stuck, secured, in place,” Wolfe wrote.
Unlike White, known for the children’s classics ‘Charlotte’s Web’ and ‘Stuart Little’, Angell never wrote a major novel. But he did enjoy a loyal following for his humorous writing and his baseball essays, which placed him in the pantheon with professional sports journalists as well as Updike, James Thurber and other supporting literary writers. Like Updike, he didn’t change his prose style for baseball, but showed how well-suited the game was to a spirit life.
“Baseball isn’t life itself, though the resemblance keeps coming,” Angell wrote in “La Vida,” a 1987 essay. “It’s probably a good idea to keep the two apart, but longtime fans, if they see something like that As I am, can’t help noticing how cunningly our game replicates a larger schedule, with its mesmerizing April optimism; June’s merry shaggy house; the lingering, serious, infinite (certainly) midsummer; September’s reckoning. .. and then the abrupt end of autumn, when we wish – almost demand – a lengthy and glittering final adventure just before the curtain.”
Angell started covering baseball in the early 1960s, when The New Yorker wanted to expand its readership. Over the following decades, he wrote definitive profiles of players ranging from Hall of Famer Bob Gibson to the fallen Pittsburgh Pirates star Steve Blass and had his say on everything from manager Casey Stengel’s verbosity (“a walking pantheon of evocations”) to the wonders of Derek Jeter (“imperturbable brilliant”). Born the year before the New York Yankees won their first World Series, his baseball memories span from the prime of Babe Ruth to 21st century stars like Jeter, Mike Trout and Albert Pujols.
Even as drug and labor management battles shared and even stole headlines, he thought the real story stayed on the playing field. Angell never had official credentials as a sportswriter: he was just a fan, a grateful spectator, a former high school pitcher who once aspired to the big leagues.
“At some point in my thirties or early forties, I went to see a psychiatrist and I came in with a dream,” Angell told The Associated Press in a 1988 interview. “I dreamed that there were some bushes and shrubs, and there were was a tombstone with my name and my birthday on it and the year i was in.
“I took this dream to my psychiatrist with some trepidation and he asked how I was feeling and I said I was feeling a little sad. He asked me what the headstone reminded me of and I said it reminds me of that one. stones in the midfield in Yankee Stadium.
“That’s when I realized that this was the end of my baseball dreams.”
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/33953255/long-new-yorker-writer-editor-roger-angell-dies-101
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Madison County Authorities provide tips for staying tick-free – Oneida Dispatch May 21, 2022
- India is the new hope of the world today, says PM – The New Indian Express May 21, 2022
- Sending High School Athlete of the Week: Grace Daily May 21, 2022
- Michael Vick makes a comeback in Fan Controlled Football competition May 21, 2022
- DVIDS – News – International Partnership Team for Pacific Partnership 2022 May 21, 2022