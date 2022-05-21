Longtime New Yorker Writer, Editor Roger Angell Dies at 101

NEW YORK — Roger Angell, the celebrated baseball writer and reigning man of letters who for more than 70 years helped unwaveringly define the urban humor and style of The New Yorker through his essays, humor pieces, and editing, has passed away. He was 101.

Angell died Friday of heart failure, according to The New Yorker.

“No one lives forever, but you’d be forgiven for thinking Roger had a good shot at it,” New Yorker editor David Remnick wrote Friday. “Like the rest of us, he suffered pain and loss and doubt, but he kept the blues at bay most of the time, always looking ahead; he kept writing, reading, memorizing new poems, forming new relationships.”

Heir to and maintainer from the earliest days of The New Yorker, Angell was the son of founding fiction editor Katharine White and the stepson of longtime staff writer E.B. White. He was first published in the magazine when he was in his twenties, during World War II, and he was still contributing in his nineties, an impossibly slender and youthful man who enjoyed tennis and vodka martinis and his life as “sheltered by privilege and fascinating work, and shot through with good luck.”

Angell lived up to the standards of his famous family well. He was a previous winner of the BBWAA Career Excellence Award, formerly the JG Taylor Spink Award, for meritorious contributions to baseball writing, an honor previously bestowed upon the likes of Red Smith, Ring Lardner and Damon Runyon. He was the first winner of the award who was not a member of the voting organization, the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

His editing alone was a lifetime achievement. Beginning in the 1950s, when he inherited his mother’s job (and office), he worked with the likes of John Updike, Ann Beattie, Donald Barthelme, and Bobbie Ann Mason, some of whom received numerous rejections before joining the special club of New Yorker authors entered. Angell himself admitted, sadly, that even his work didn’t always cut it.

“Unlike his peers, he is intensely competitive,” Brendan Gill wrote of Angell in “Here at the New Yorker,” a 1975 memoir. “Any challenge, mental or physical, excites him.”

Roger Angell, a celebrated New Yorker writer and former winner of the BBWAA Career Excellence Award for meritorious contributions to baseball writing, passed away at 10 a.m. Friday. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Angell’s New Yorker writings have been collected in several baseball books and in such publications as “The Stone Arbor and Other Stories” and “A Day in the Life of Roger Angell,” a collection of his humorous pieces. He also edited “Nothing But You: Love Stories From The New Yorker” and wrote an annual Christmas poem for the magazine for years. At age 93, he completed one of his most acclaimed essays, the highly personal “This Old Man,” winner of a National Magazine Award.

“I’ve endured a few blows, but missed worse,” he wrote. “The pains and insults are bearable. My conversation may be full of holes and pauses, but I’ve learned to send a private Apache scout forward to the next sentence, the one coming up, to see if there are any vacant names or are verbs. in the landscape there. If he sends back a warning, I’ll pause meaningfully, duh, until something else comes to mind.”

Angell was married three times, most recently to Margaret Moorman. He had three children.

Angell was born in New York in 1920 to Katharine and Ernest Angell, a lawyer who became head of the American Civil Liberties Union. The New Yorker was founded five years later, with Katharine Angell as the fiction editor and a young ghost named Andy White (as EB White was known to his friends) contributing humorous pieces.

His parents were gifted and strong, apparently too strong. “What a marriage that must have been,” wrote Roger Angell in Let Me Finish, an essay book published in 2006, “full of sex and genius and psychic murder, and inflicting lasting unease.” In 1929, his mother was married to the kinder White, and Angell would recall weekend visits to his mother’s and her new husband’s apartment, a place “full of laughing, chain-smoking young writers and artists from The New Yorker.”

In high school, he was so absorbed in literature and the literary life that for a year at Christmas he asked for a book of poems by AE Housman, a top hat, and a bottle of sherry. Angell was stationed in Hawaii during World War II and editor of an Air Force magazine, and in 1944 he had his first byline in The New Yorker. He was identified as Cpl. Roger Angell, author of the short story “Three Ladies in the Morning,” and his first words to appear in the magazine were, “The downtown hotel restaurant was nearly empty at 11:30 AM.”

There were no signs, at least not overt, of family rivalry. White encouraged his stepson to write for the magazine and even recommended him to The New Yorker founder Harold Ross, explaining that Angell “has no hands-on experience, but he has the goods.” Angell, meanwhile, wrote fondly about his stepfather. In a 2005 New Yorker essay, he noted that they had been close for nearly 60 years and recalled that “the sense of home and informal attachment” he got from White’s writings “was even more powerful than for his other readers.”

Not everyone was charmed by Angell or the White-Angell family band at The New Yorker. Former staff writer Renata Adler claimed Angell had “initiated an overt, superficially joking state of war with the rest of the magazine.” Grumbling about favoritism was not uncommon, and Tom Wolfe mocked his “cachet” in a magazine where his mother and stepfather were charter members. “It’s all stuck, secured, in place,” Wolfe wrote.

Unlike White, known for the children’s classics ‘Charlotte’s Web’ and ‘Stuart Little’, Angell never wrote a major novel. But he did enjoy a loyal following for his humorous writing and his baseball essays, which placed him in the pantheon with professional sports journalists as well as Updike, James Thurber and other supporting literary writers. Like Updike, he didn’t change his prose style for baseball, but showed how well-suited the game was to a spirit life.

“Baseball isn’t life itself, though the resemblance keeps coming,” Angell wrote in “La Vida,” a 1987 essay. “It’s probably a good idea to keep the two apart, but longtime fans, if they see something like that As I am, can’t help noticing how cunningly our game replicates a larger schedule, with its mesmerizing April optimism; June’s merry shaggy house; the lingering, serious, infinite (certainly) midsummer; September’s reckoning. .. and then the abrupt end of autumn, when we wish – almost demand – a lengthy and glittering final adventure just before the curtain.”

Angell started covering baseball in the early 1960s, when The New Yorker wanted to expand its readership. Over the following decades, he wrote definitive profiles of players ranging from Hall of Famer Bob Gibson to the fallen Pittsburgh Pirates star Steve Blass and had his say on everything from manager Casey Stengel’s verbosity (“a walking pantheon of evocations”) to the wonders of Derek Jeter (“imperturbable brilliant”). Born the year before the New York Yankees won their first World Series, his baseball memories span from the prime of Babe Ruth to 21st century stars like Jeter, Mike Trout and Albert Pujols.

Even as drug and labor management battles shared and even stole headlines, he thought the real story stayed on the playing field. Angell never had official credentials as a sportswriter: he was just a fan, a grateful spectator, a former high school pitcher who once aspired to the big leagues.

“At some point in my thirties or early forties, I went to see a psychiatrist and I came in with a dream,” Angell told The Associated Press in a 1988 interview. “I dreamed that there were some bushes and shrubs, and there were was a tombstone with my name and my birthday on it and the year i was in.

“I took this dream to my psychiatrist with some trepidation and he asked how I was feeling and I said I was feeling a little sad. He asked me what the headstone reminded me of and I said it reminds me of that one. stones in the midfield in Yankee Stadium.

“That’s when I realized that this was the end of my baseball dreams.”