EXAMPLE: Lightning vs Thunder | Lancashire Cricket Club

Georgie Boyce backs Thunder to consistently repeat the gold standard performance that Wednesday did for Northern Diamonds at Sale.
Thunder’s new vice-captain was a star performer in what she described as a team effort against last season’s defeated finalists, securing a 56-run victory.
In a match with England duo Nat Sciver and Lauren Winfield-Hill in opposition suits, Boyce opened the pack, posting a superb 65 out of 56 balls in the home teams 148-7.
In response, wickets were shared as the Diamonds dropped to 92 all out.
During the first two seasons of regional cricket, Thunder has put in some excellent performances, but just not consistently enough to make it to the knockout stages of the Charlotte Edwards Cup or the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.
However, there is great confidence that it will be different this season.
And the next step on the journey is a Group A clash with Lightning at Leicestershires Grace Road on Saturday (2.30pm), when Boyce and co will bid for a second win in three games.
That is the standard we want to meet, says Boyce. We parked what happened against the Vipers on Saturday, and Wednesday is the team we want to be.
Lightning is a good side, but if we play like we did against Diamonds, we can beat anyone.
There are two big names missing from our team (Sophie Ecclestone and Kate Cross), and they had Sciver and Winfield-Hill on their team. It just shows what quality we have.
Nottingham-born Boyce, 23, clearly loves her cricket at the moment.
Announced earlier this month as new captain Ellie Threlkelds vice, she has also spoken with extreme fondness about her evolving opening partnership with Emma Lamb, with whom she shared 95 to lay the groundwork for Wednesday’s win at Sale.
“I’ve played with Emma for ages and the battle partnership we’ve formed is something I’ve never experienced anywhere else,” she said.
Were comfortable and confident with each other. But if one of you goes, come on mate, why did you do that?, we know it’s coming from a good place.
I really enjoy hitting with her, and I hope she’s with me because I’m building something really special here. If we keep going, we’ll win a lot of games.
Speaking of her new role alongside wicketkeeper Threlkeld, she continued: For me to be vice and Ellie to be captain, also at such a young age, it was a challenge that we were really looking forward to sinking our teeth into.
We were in a period where we were a pretty young team, and that means we can take this team however we want. That’s really a positive sign.
We played a lot of cricket together and were really good friends.
I’m definitely the calmer one, and Ellie’s the one running around like a headless chicken. People call me horizontal!
Were different characters, and I think the difference we have in personality will definitely help the team and help us alternate ideas.
But it wasn’t just me and Ellie trying to create a team full of leaders. A bowler may say, I want this, X, Y, Z. Also, another bowler with experience may come in and say, Have you tried this or that?
Boyce has spoken of aiming to more consistently repeat Wednesday’s performance, but Boyce believes Thunder is very well placed to do so, having learned some lessons from the end of last season.
Heading into the final two rounds of last season’s CE Cup in late August, immediately after the Hundred, Thunder had a chance to reach Finals Day. But they tied right at Sunrisers and lost to the Diamonds at home to miss.
They then had similar form in the RHF Trophy, albeit closing the season with an impressive win over South East Stars.
It was the first time some of these girls had played more than 20 games a season after a really long winter, Boyce said.
Post Hundred, some girls clung to the skin of their teeth if I’m being very honest – and I’m sure they don’t mind me saying that.
Now, we’ve done it and experienced it, we know what to do, and we can’t use that as an excuse again.
Would play that much cricket every year from now on.
We got fitter all winter and have last year’s classes.
If we have to give and take a little during training when things are hectic, that’s what we should do.
In the end, we were here to win cricket matches, and we can’t follow the way we posted a hundred, because we had a good chance of making it to Finals Day. It was a big disappointment.
Lightning have lost their first two games this season, against the Diamonds and the Southern Vipers. They will include England’s Tammy Beaumont and Australian all-rounder Piepa Cleary, the latter who was Thunders’ overseas player last year.
Player to watch
Laura Jackson was outstanding against the Diamonds on Wednesday, setting the tone in the defense of 149 with the wickets of England stars Lauren Winfield-Hill and Nat Sciver.
The contracted all-rounder took the new ball and bowled both as the visitors slipped to 3-2 and never recovered.
If she can repeat the dose and add the scalp of another English batter, Tammy Beaumont, to her list, the 24-year-old will be in for a big summer with Thunder and Manchester Originals.
Previous meeting
Thunder was knocked down by lightning at Chester Boughton Hall in June last year in a duel with the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, losing by 134 runs at the back of Tammy Beaumonts 89.
Beaumont and Lightning captain Kathryn Bryce (74) backed Lightnings 259-5 from 50 overs, which Thunder unfortunately didn’t threaten.
Emma Lambs 42 was the highest score in 125 all-out, with left arm spinner Kirstie Gordon, a six-time England international, claiming an impressive 4-23 from 10 overs.
