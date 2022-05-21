Sports
Wickenburg football coach Mike Mitchell leaves about co-coaching move
Mike Mitchell, who ran Wickenburg High School’s football program for four years, recently resigned after feeling undermined by an administrator’s decision to promote an assistant coach without his knowledge.
The assistant was promoted to co-head coach, Mitchell said. It was reported by The Wickenburg Sun that Mitchell was… Wrote last season on school district procedural violations and disciplined.
Mitchell, 76, was still planning to come back before saying the school was promoting the assistant to share his head coaching duties without talking to him.
“Our athletic director took a step that I didn’t appreciate,” Mitchell told The Republic of Arizona. “That was all involved. I just decided it was time to leave.”
Athletic director Matt Johnson called it “a miscommunication.”
“The Wickenburg athletics department was completely dedicated to Mike Mitchell to become our head coach this season,” Johnson said in an email. “It was a miscommunication, I asked him to coach an assistant.”
Mitchell felt undermined.
“I’m sorry,” he said. “I thought we did a really good job here and I liked the situation. There are a few things. They have an eligibility rule that I have tried to change. They don’t seem to want to if they don’t want to listen to what I have to say, they can listen to someone else.”
The Wranglers were 24-17 with three state playoff appearances during Mitchell’s tenure. He said he will return to Oregon to lead the soccer program at Caldera High School in Bend.
“Mike has done a great job for us and we wish him the best of luck in his new coaching job in Oregon,” said Johnson.
Mitchell said for a week last season that he had banned 16 players from a game due to the eligibility rule. He thought the players should have had until Thursday to get their numbers in order to play on Friday, but he said they should sit all week.
Mitchell, who has over 50 years of coaching experience at every level, said he bought disciplined football equipment during the season with his own money. He said he had not completed the proper paperwork by the school and the district to do so.
“Matt will tell you it wasn’t anything illegal that I did,” Mitchell said. ‘I’ve never been written down in 50 years. I took offense.’
Mitchell said the purchase came during the season, but he wasn’t written about it until March 4.
“To me, that’s a little crazy,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell said he would have dealt with that, but when his assistant was elevated to share coaching duties with him, he knew he had to go.
“Everything else I would have handled and worked out,” Mitchell said. “But to let a guy do that without even talking to me, it’s just not how I’m going to do business.”
