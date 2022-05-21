Virginia Women’s Tennis | No. 5 Virginia’s NCAA Run Ends in the Quarterfinals





CHAMPAGNE, fig. The No. 5 women’s tennis team from Virginia (23-6) finished the season with a 4-2 loss to No. 4 Texas (24-4) in the quarterfinals of the 2022 NCAA Womens Tennis Team Championship on Friday (May 20) at the indoor courts at the Atkins Tennis Center in Champaign, Illinois. Texas, the reigning NCAA champion, took the double point and won three singles matches to advance to No. 1 North Carolina in the semifinals on Saturday. The Cavaliers opened the game by taking a top doubles win. The third-ranked team of sophomores Emma Navarro and Hibah Shaikh topped the No. 11 Peyton Stearns and Allura Zamarripa 6-2. The Longhorns countered with a 6-3 win on field three, then took the run with another 6-3 win on field two. The singles matches include one of the NCAA Championship squads. Navarro, who is the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Singles Championship for the coming weeks, took on Stearns, who is the No. 2 seed. Navarro dominated the game, winning 6-1, 6-0 and bringing the team scores to 1-1. Navarro, who just gave Stearns her second loss of the season, enters the championship with a 24-1 record, having won her last 13 completed games. Junior Natasha Subhash, who will also compete in singles next week, defeated Texas Kylie Collins 6-2, 6-0 to give UVA a 2-1 lead. Texas tied the game with a straight-set win at lane four. Sophomore Elaine Chervinsky and Hibah Shaikh both battled in tight matches on lanes three and six, but Chervinsky took a 6-4, 7-5 lead and Shaikh 7-5, 6-4 to close out the game. Sophomore Sara Ziodato led 5-2 on court six in the third set when play was stopped. The Cavaliers finish the season with a 23-6 record, equaling the second most wins in the history of the program. FROM HEAD COACH SARA OLEARY Coming soon. MATCH NOTES The match was played indoors due to winds above the 20 miles per hour threshold

This was the first time the Cavaliers have advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals since 2016 and the first time under head coach Sara OLeary

This was the teams’ third ever quarterfinal appearance. Virginia is still looking for her first trip to the semifinals

Virginia’s No. 5 ranking is the second highest among the programs after a No. 3 seed in 2014

Texas is number 4 in the tournament, but is ranked number 3 in the ITA Team Rankings

Virginia had two seniors on the team who played their last game for the Cavaliers: Amber O’Dell and Sofia Munera #4 Texas 4, #5 Virginia 2 Singles competition #1 beats Emma Navarro (UVA). #2 Peyton Stearns (TEX) 6-1, 6-0 #44 Natasha Subhash (UVA) beats. #49 Kylie Collins (TEX) 6-2, 6-0 #93 Sabina Zeynalova (TEX) def. #72 Elaine Chervinsky (UVA) 6-4, 7-5 Charlotte Chavatipon (TEX) beats. Sofia Munera (UVA) 6-4, 6-1 Allura Zamarripa (TEX) def. Hibah Shaikh (UVA) 7-5, 6-4 Vivian Ovrootsky (TEX) vs. Sara Ziodato (UVA) 2-6, 7-5, 2-5, unfinished Doubles competition #3 defeats Emma Navarro/Hibah Shaikh (UVA). #11 Peyton Stearns/Allura Zamarripa (TEX) 6-2 #67 Charlotte Chavatipon / Kylie Collins (TEX) def. #62 Elaine Chervinsky / Natasha Subhash (UVA) 6-3 Sabina Zeynalova / Bella Zamarripa (TEX) beats. #73 Sofia Munera / Amber O’Dell (UVA) 6-3 Order of finish: Double (1,3,2); Singles (1,2,4,3,5)

2022 NCAA Quarterfinals

T-2:22

