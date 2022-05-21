Medvedev not going to court over Wimbledon ban on Russian players





The world number two, Daniil Medvedev, said on Friday that he will not take the Wimbledon organizers to the Court of Arbitration for Sport over their ban on Russian and Belarusian players at this year’s championships. The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) banned players from both countries after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special military operation.” Belarus was an important staging area for the invasion. The men’s (ATP) and women’s (WTA) tours have yet to decide whether Wimbledon will be stripped of its rankings over its decision to ban the players. READ:French Open draw: Djokovic-Nadal potential quarter-final, winner could face Alcaraz in semi-final Medvedev said there were “a lot of mistakes” behind the decision and that he was waiting for the ATP to make a statement. “I’m not a lawyer…if I can’t play, I’m not going to court for this,” Medvedev told reporters ahead of the French Open, where he is the second seed. Medvedev is only playing his second tournament after a hernia operation that kept him sidelined for six weeks. He was knocked out in straight sets in his first game in Geneva earlier this week, but said he was glad he was off track for a few weeks to recover both physically and mentally after a grueling schedule in previous months. READ: French Open: Osaka says last year’s pullout is still on her mind “Geneva was actually the six weeks (from surgery) when I should have just picked up the racket, but I’ve already played a match. Physically I feel good, ready to play five sets,” he said. “I took this time to really refresh the batteries because I needed this. “Last year, including Davis Cup and going straight to Australia, which is always a tough journey and a tough tournament in terms of clock difference, away from home… I felt I might need this break, for my body and my head.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/tennis/medvedev-wimbledon-ban-not-going-to-court-tennis/article38495813.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos