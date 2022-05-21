No. 3 Women’s Tennis Beats No. 5 Virginia in NCAA Quarterfinals, 4-2

CHAMPAGNE, fig. The No. 3 University of Texas (24-4) women’s tennis team took a hard-fought 4-2 victory against No. 5 Virginia (23-6) in an NCAA quarterfinal game on Friday afternoon indoors at the Atkins Tennis Center. The Longhorns captured the double point, earning straight singles wins from Charlotte Chavatipon † Sabina Zeynalova and Allura Zamarripas to get the dual-match victory.

With the win, the Longhorns advance to No. 1 North Carolina in the NCAA Semifinals on Saturday, May 21 at 4 p.m. Central. Texas earned its ninth appearance in the NCAA Semifinals with Friday’s win, including its second consecutive under head coach Howard Joffe † The Longhorns have now earned trips to the “Final Four” in 1990, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1997, 2005, 2021 and 2022.

In a game that was moved indoors due to high winds, Texas took a 1-0 lead by winning the double point. Virginia’s number 3 ranked duo of Emma Navarro and Hibah Shaikh took a 6-2 win on lane 1 against UT’s number 11 ranked tandem of sophomores Peyton Stearns and Allura Zamarripas † Tied at 2-2, Navarro and Shaikh won four games in a row to round out the 6-2 win.

The freshman couple Sabina Zeynalova and Bella Zamarripa , who played together for the fifth time this season and took an impressive 6-3 victory on lane 3 over the No. 73-ranked duo Sofia Munera and Amber for the first time since April 23 against Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship semifinals. O’Dell. Munera and O’Dell jumped out to a 2-0 lead, before Zeynalova and Zamarripa won back-to-back games to tie the set 2-2. Later, 3-3, Zeynalova and Zamarripa held on to serve, earning a service break on a two-point run, then holding service again to close the 6-3 win. The freshman tandem improved to 2-2 in doubles this year.

‘s number 67-ranked sophomore duo Charlotte Chavatipon and Kylie Collins took the double point with a 6-3 win on lane 2 over the number 62-ranked pair of Elaine Chervinsky and Natasha Subhash. On the serve at 3-3, Chavatipon and Collins held their serve with a deuce point to take a 4-3 lead. Chavatipon and Collins followed with a service break, then held the serve to complete the win and improve to 16-3 overall doubles this season, including an 11-1 point in dual-match action.

Virginia reacted quickly with victories in the top two singles spots to take a 2-1 lead in the overall team score of two games. No. No. 1 Navarro took a 6-1, 6-0 win on lane 1 over No. 2 Stearns, and No. 44 Subhash followed with a 6-2, 6-0 win on lane 2 against No. 49 Collins. Stearns’ loss ended a 14-game winning streak and marked just her second singles defeat of the season, as she fell to 25-2 on the year.

Chavatipon took a 6-4, 6-1 win on field 4 over Munera to equalize the double match score at 2-2. Trailing 2-1 in her opening set, Chavatipon won three games in a row to build a 4-2 tie. Both players held the serve for the next four games and Chavatipon took the 6-4 victory in the first set. Tied 1-1 in the second set, Chavatipon earned a service break to take a 2-1 lead and then claimed the next four games to finish the game and improve to 21-10 in singles this season, including a 14- Three points in dual-match action on court 4. Chavatipon is now 6-0 in singles on court 4 in postseason this year, including a 4-0 in the NCAA tournament.

No. 93 Zeynalova followed with a 6-4, 7-5 win on lane 3 against Chervinsky. Tied at 4-4 in the opening set, Zeynalova earned a service break on a deuce point, then held service on a deuce point to win a 6-4 first set. Zeynalova tied 4-2 in the second set, but Chervinsky rallied to win three games in a row and take a 5-4 advantage. Zeynalova held the serve and then followed with a service break before holding the serve again to complete the win and go to 21-1 this year in dual-match singles. She improved to 4-0 in singles during the NCAA Tournament.

Allura Zamarripas took the dual-match victory with a 7-5, 6-4 win on lane 5 over Shaikh. Shaikh jumped out to a 4-2 lead in the opening set, before Zamarripa won three games in a row to take a 5-4 lead. After Shaikh kept the serve to tie the set at 5-5, Zamarripa held on to her serve and forced a service break on a two-point tie to cap the first set’s 7-5 win. Zamarripa tied up 3-1 in the second set, but Shaikh responded by winning the next three games to take a 4-3 lead. Zamarripa earned a service break and then held the service to take a 6-5 lead, finishing the game by breaking Shaikh at-love. Zamarripa advanced to 9-2 in singles doubles this spring, including a 3-0 in the NCAA tournament on lane 5.

The remaining singles match with freshmen Vivian Ovrootsky on lane 6 stopped once Allura Zamarripas took the double win. Ovrootsky and Sara Ziodato had split their first two sets, with Ziodato winning the first 6-2 and Ovrootsky answering with a 7-5 win in the second. Ziodato led 3-2 when the game was served in the third set.

#3 Texas 4, #5 Virginia 2

Double Order of arrival (1, 3, 2)

#3 defeats Emma Navarro/Grant Shaikh (UVA). #11 Peyton Stearns † Allura Zamarripas (UT), 6-2 #67 Charlotte Chavatipon † Kylie Collins (UT) def. #62 Elaine Chervinsky / Natasha Subhash (UVA), 6-3 Sabina Zeynalova † Bella Zamarripa (UT) def. #73 Sofia Munera/Amber O’Dell (UVA), 6-3

Singles Order of arrival (1, 2, 4, 3, 5)