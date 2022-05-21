Sports
No. 3 Women’s Tennis Beats No. 5 Virginia in NCAA Quarterfinals, 4-2
CHAMPAGNE, fig. The No. 3 University of Texas (24-4) women’s tennis team took a hard-fought 4-2 victory against No. 5 Virginia (23-6) in an NCAA quarterfinal game on Friday afternoon indoors at the Atkins Tennis Center. The Longhorns captured the double point, earning straight singles wins from Charlotte Chavatipon† Sabina Zeynalova and Allura Zamarripas to get the dual-match victory.
With the win, the Longhorns advance to No. 1 North Carolina in the NCAA Semifinals on Saturday, May 21 at 4 p.m. Central. Texas earned its ninth appearance in the NCAA Semifinals with Friday’s win, including its second consecutive under head coach Howard Joffe† The Longhorns have now earned trips to the “Final Four” in 1990, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1997, 2005, 2021 and 2022.
In a game that was moved indoors due to high winds, Texas took a 1-0 lead by winning the double point. Virginia’s number 3 ranked duo of Emma Navarro and Hibah Shaikh took a 6-2 win on lane 1 against UT’s number 11 ranked tandem of sophomores Peyton Stearns and Allura Zamarripas† Tied at 2-2, Navarro and Shaikh won four games in a row to round out the 6-2 win.
The freshman couple Sabina Zeynalova and Bella Zamarripa, who played together for the fifth time this season and took an impressive 6-3 victory on lane 3 over the No. 73-ranked duo Sofia Munera and Amber for the first time since April 23 against Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship semifinals. O’Dell. Munera and O’Dell jumped out to a 2-0 lead, before Zeynalova and Zamarripa won back-to-back games to tie the set 2-2. Later, 3-3, Zeynalova and Zamarripa held on to serve, earning a service break on a two-point run, then holding service again to close the 6-3 win. The freshman tandem improved to 2-2 in doubles this year.
‘s number 67-ranked sophomore duo Charlotte Chavatipon and Kylie Collins took the double point with a 6-3 win on lane 2 over the number 62-ranked pair of Elaine Chervinsky and Natasha Subhash. On the serve at 3-3, Chavatipon and Collins held their serve with a deuce point to take a 4-3 lead. Chavatipon and Collins followed with a service break, then held the serve to complete the win and improve to 16-3 overall doubles this season, including an 11-1 point in dual-match action.
Virginia reacted quickly with victories in the top two singles spots to take a 2-1 lead in the overall team score of two games. No. No. 1 Navarro took a 6-1, 6-0 win on lane 1 over No. 2 Stearns, and No. 44 Subhash followed with a 6-2, 6-0 win on lane 2 against No. 49 Collins. Stearns’ loss ended a 14-game winning streak and marked just her second singles defeat of the season, as she fell to 25-2 on the year.
Chavatipon took a 6-4, 6-1 win on field 4 over Munera to equalize the double match score at 2-2. Trailing 2-1 in her opening set, Chavatipon won three games in a row to build a 4-2 tie. Both players held the serve for the next four games and Chavatipon took the 6-4 victory in the first set. Tied 1-1 in the second set, Chavatipon earned a service break to take a 2-1 lead and then claimed the next four games to finish the game and improve to 21-10 in singles this season, including a 14- Three points in dual-match action on court 4. Chavatipon is now 6-0 in singles on court 4 in postseason this year, including a 4-0 in the NCAA tournament.
No. 93 Zeynalova followed with a 6-4, 7-5 win on lane 3 against Chervinsky. Tied at 4-4 in the opening set, Zeynalova earned a service break on a deuce point, then held service on a deuce point to win a 6-4 first set. Zeynalova tied 4-2 in the second set, but Chervinsky rallied to win three games in a row and take a 5-4 advantage. Zeynalova held the serve and then followed with a service break before holding the serve again to complete the win and go to 21-1 this year in dual-match singles. She improved to 4-0 in singles during the NCAA Tournament.
Allura Zamarripas took the dual-match victory with a 7-5, 6-4 win on lane 5 over Shaikh. Shaikh jumped out to a 4-2 lead in the opening set, before Zamarripa won three games in a row to take a 5-4 lead. After Shaikh kept the serve to tie the set at 5-5, Zamarripa held on to her serve and forced a service break on a two-point tie to cap the first set’s 7-5 win. Zamarripa tied up 3-1 in the second set, but Shaikh responded by winning the next three games to take a 4-3 lead. Zamarripa earned a service break and then held the service to take a 6-5 lead, finishing the game by breaking Shaikh at-love. Zamarripa advanced to 9-2 in singles doubles this spring, including a 3-0 in the NCAA tournament on lane 5.
The remaining singles match with freshmen Vivian Ovrootsky on lane 6 stopped once Allura Zamarripas took the double win. Ovrootsky and Sara Ziodato had split their first two sets, with Ziodato winning the first 6-2 and Ovrootsky answering with a 7-5 win in the second. Ziodato led 3-2 when the game was served in the third set.
#3 Texas 4, #5 Virginia 2
Double Order of arrival (1, 3, 2)
- #3 defeats Emma Navarro/Grant Shaikh (UVA). #11 Peyton Stearns†Allura Zamarripas (UT), 6-2
- #67 Charlotte Chavatipon†Kylie Collins (UT) def. #62 Elaine Chervinsky / Natasha Subhash (UVA), 6-3
- Sabina Zeynalova†Bella Zamarripa (UT) def. #73 Sofia Munera/Amber O’Dell (UVA), 6-3
Singles Order of arrival (1, 2, 4, 3, 5)
- #1 beats Emma Navarro (UVA). #two Peyton Stearns (UT), 6-1, 6-0
- #44 Natasha Subhash (UVA) beats. #49 Kylie Collins (UT), 6-2, 6-0
- #93 Sabina Zeynalova (UT) def. #72 Elaine Chervinsky (UVA), 6-4, 7-5
- Charlotte Chavatipon (UT) def. Sofia Munera (UVA) 6-4, 6-1
- Allura Zamarripas (UT) def. Hibah Shaikh (UVA), 7-5, 6-4
- Vivian Ovrootsky (UT) vs. Sara Ziodato (UVA), 2-6, 7-5, 2-3, unfinished
Sources
2/ https://texassports.com/news/2022/5/20/womens-tennis-no-3-womens-tennis-defeats-no-5-virginia-in-ncaa-quarterfinals-4-2.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- TheTinder-ownerMatch says Google will allow alternative payment systems for now May 21, 2022
- Telugu celebrities gather to wish Jr. NTR on his birthday May 21, 2022
- US Department of Justice will no longer prosecute ‘good faith’ hackers May 21, 2022
- Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags open for summer May 21, 2022
- Microsoft will issue an update to fix the authentication issue caused by the May patch–Redmondmag.com May 21, 2022