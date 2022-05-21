Breaking up is hard; ‘Brothers’ Crosby, Malkin, Letang Reflect

Do you remember? It was February 20, 2021, the night of Sidney Crosby’s major milestone 1000e game, with no fans in the stands due to COVID-19, and the Pittsburgh Penguins star center standing on the ice as longtime teammates Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang handed him a counterfeit silver stick and a mosaic of photos of each of his first 999 games as part of a pregame ceremony.

You could see their eyes. They were foggy. Crosby later chuckled at the fact that just looking at each other made it impossible to keep dry eyes.

It wasn’t a night to think about what it will be like when the team captain and his two deputy captains learn that they will no longer all be members of the Penguins. It will probably be a private moment. They may even share that moment with something as normally impersonal as a text due to the distance in the summer.

But you can imagine the fog rising again.

And if you’ve been paying attention, you can imagine it could very well happen this season, with Malkin, a center, and Letang, a defender, awaiting unrestricted free agents and maybe going elsewhere.

They’ve been Penguins teammates for 16 seasons, the longest three-player stretch with the same team in NHL history, and one of the most prolific stretches, with three Stanley Cups and a host of other hardware.

Crosby, of Nova Scotia, had been in the NHL for a year and already rose to a long unofficial ambassadorship as the face of the league, if not the sport, when Malkin, who is Russian, and Letang, who is French-Canadian, made their Penguins debut in 2006-07.

Letangs English was a bit sketchy. Malkins was almost non-existent. But they began to bond over their common language, hockey.

On Tuesday, the three Crosby, 34, Letang and Malkin, 35, may have had their last chance to talk publicly about what they mean to each other while they are still teammates.

Letang reflected on the early days.

The chance to play against him in the Quebec League (Crosby) was always a model, Letang said of their days as junior hockey opponents. Even when he was the same age, it was like he does everything perfectly, how focused he is, and the dedication he puts into hockey is just amazing. So to have him next to me and Geno is a treat for us.

And Geno, I saw him grow as a player and as a person. We all know how good he was, and everything he accomplished in his career is just amazing, but to see the beginning of Geno, not speak a word of English and then be a guy who makes jokes, him more with the guys out for dinner.

“We’ve grown a little bit together. You learn a lot more when you spend so much time with these guys.

To the point that they can now finish each other’s sentences almost as easily as they finish plays together.

Malkin, aka Geno, was both funny and poignant to talk about the three of them.

It is awesome. It’s like my two brothers, a Canadian and a French Canadian. I love them both, Malkin said.

It’s not just hockey; it is life. We spend so much time together. We know each other quite well.

When Crosby heard about the Malkins brothers’ comment, he laughed and thought.

I think we all feel the same, Crosby said. We’ve been lucky enough to play together for a long time, been through a lot. I think (when) you look at all those experiences, there’s a lot of faith, a lot of trust in each other. We have also had success with this. So I think there is also a confidence level. That’s very rare, and I think we all appreciate that.

That said, we understand it’s not something that can happen forever, but hopefully a little longer. Hopefully we will continue to play together. It’s unique. It’s special. And, like I said, I think we’ve done pretty well as a group and as a team, so hopefully that’ll play a part as well.

Three brothers. Trois freres. †

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan can barely separate the three when he thinks of their impact. After all, he was asked about Malkin and Letang, Crosby has three years left on the contract, but Sullivan instinctively molded his answer around all three in one of his many monologues about his great stars and leaders.

It’s hard for me to put into words what these guys mean to the Pittsburgh Penguins organization, Sullivan said. When you look at the legacy that has been built here over the past 16 years, those three guys are the cornerstone of that excellence. There’s probably a reason these three guys have been playing for the same organization for so long. From my point of view, they are the guys who set the standard of what it means to be a Pittsburgh Penguin. It’s the guys who built the culture of excellence created here in Pittsburgh that we’ve all enjoyed over the past 16 years during their careers here.

I can’t say enough about these guys and how driven they are, their desire to win, their concern for the Pittsburgh Penguins and their teammates. They are to me the standard of what it means to be a Pittsburgh Penguin, and they are the guys who have put in the work day after day that has enabled this organization to achieve the level of success it has in their time. had.

Sullivan, who has coached the Penguins since December 2015 and led them to two Stanley Cups, does not negotiate contracts, but is expected to be part of the conversation with management as the Penguins prioritize any moves outside. The season.

It sounds like that will be almost as hard as a parent having to choose between their kids.

Well, it’s hard. You know, it’s hard, Sullivan said, head down and almost emotional. My job is to coach these guys, and we care about them a lot. Over the years we build relationships.

He noted that considering them as team assets in team decisions is a necessary part of business, but it’s difficult. These guys have been very important players for us. Their oeuvre speaks for itself. My job is to share my opinion, and I do so when asked.

They are three. Will the two of them come to training camp? One?

Crosby isn’t normally one to be overly contemplative or nostalgic, but this situation forces those things on him. He has seen friends and teammates come and go for most of his life.

It’s never been like this, with Malkin and Letang involved.

Yes, it’s different because we get older and there’s so much history, Crosby said. I think you think a little bit more because it’s something that we’ve had to talk and think about all year.

It is not easy. I think it’s amazing how those guys were able to put that aside and keep playing the way they did. It’s never easy when you go through that situation.

It’s reality and part of the business, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy.