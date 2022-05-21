News items Waco area: Von-O-Rama Car Show Saturday in Riesel | Local news





Youth choir auditions The Central Texas Youth Choir is holding auditions for the 2022-23 season through ThursdayMay 26† Singers entering third through 12th grade are eligible for membership. Arrangements can be made by emailing [email protected] Sunset Memorial May 27 Heart of Texas Chapter 1012 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will present its annual Sunset Memorial Observation Friday at 6 p.m.may 27th, at the Waco Vietnam Veterans Memorial, on the corner of Washington Avenue and University Parks Drive. For more information, call 254-715-6560. table tennis tournament The Waco Table Tennis Clubs annual double-elimination club tournament is Saturday from 9:30 AM to 2:00 PM in the basement of The Center, 1115 Columbus Ave. People also read… Von-O-Rama Auto Show The Von-O-Rama Car Show is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Riesel High School, 600 E. Frederick St. in Riesel. The annual event celebrates the life of the late Von Otto and includes a car show, burnout contest, cornhole tournament, swap meet, music, and food trucks. Registration for the auto show is from 9-11 am and costs $20. Kiwanis Golf Tournament Kiwanis Club of Waco Seniors will host its fifth annual golf tournament on June 10 at Battle Lake Golf Course, 4443 Battle Lake Road in Mart. Entrance fee is $100. The shotgun start is scheduled at 8am Call 817-991-1342 for more information. Mediterranean Diet Course Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service hosts a cooking class on adopting a Mediterranean diet from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM Thursday, June 2 at the AgriLife Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive. Cost is $20. To register, call 254-757-5180 or email [email protected] Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, PO Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email [email protected] Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wacotrib.com/news/local/waco-area-news-briefs-von-o-rama-car-show-saturday-in-riesel/article_3641a1c0-d87d-11ec-ac8d-3bccf5fc022b.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos