Tigers Clinch Series at No. 25 Georgia





Next game: in Georgia 21-5-2022 | 1 O’CLOCK IN THE AFTERNOON KTGR (105.1 FM, 100.5 FM, 1580 AM) Can. 21 (Sat) / 1 p.m. Bee Georgia ATHENS, d. For a second night in a row, a Missouri Tiger hit two home runs as Torin Montgomery launched some long balls and racked up six RBI to take a 10-3 win over No. 25 Georgia at Foley Field. Montgomery hit a couple of three-run home runs in his 3-for-5 day at the saucer. The six RBI performance helped Mizzou (28-22, 10-19 SEC) win the series over the Bulldogs and keep their SEC tournament hopes alive as they head into the final day of the regular season. freshman Justin Colon came off the bench instead of an injured one Luke Mann and produced a 2-for-2 day with a triple and three runs scored to increase the winning effort. On the hill, Nathan Landry (4-2) was spectacular in six innings of relief work to take home the win. The lefthander fanned out seven while giving up only two runs on three hits in his longest outing of the season. He retired 11 consecutive Bulldogs from the last of the fourth inning through the first of the eighth. For Georgia (34-20, 14-15 SEC), ace Jonathan Cannon (9-3) gave up eight runs on seven hits. The Bulldogs scored all three runs on solo home runs. Mizzou jumped into the lead on Montgomery’s first three-run homer of the evening in the third inning. Georgia pulled one run back in the fourth before the Tigers pulled away a four-spot in the fifth. Mizzou added insurance runs in each of the next three innings to take home the win. IMPACT COLLECTION Leading 3-1 in the fifth, Missouri broke open the game with a four-run inning. Ty Wilmsmeyer opened the frame with an infield single before Colon walked to put two on board. The Tigers applied the pressure with a grounder deep to third base and Georgia fired next to second base to bring in a run. Montgomery followed with a towering homer to left center, his second of the day, to make it 7-1 for Tigers. TOP TIGERS Torin Montgomery : 3-for-5, 2 HR, 6 RBI Nathan Landry : 6.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 7 K Justin Colon : 2-for-2, 3B, 3 R, BB IN THE NOTES Tony Neubeck hit three innings while giving up a single run in the start. He struckout five consecutive strikeouts from the end of the first through third inning.

hit three innings while giving up a single run in the start. He struckout five consecutive strikeouts from the end of the first through third inning. Montgomery’s six RBIs are the most for a Tiger since Austin James had six against K-State on April 3, 2019.

Colon’s two-hit night was his third multi-hit game of the season. His triple was the first of his career and only the fifth for the Tigers of the year.

Neubeck and Landry combined struckout 12 Bulldogs in the game.

Wilmsmeyer finished 2-for-3 at the plate and put in a perfect squeeze in the sixth. THE ROAD TO HOOVER With the win, Mizzou enters the last day of the regular season in pursuit of a berth in the SEC Tournament. A Tigers win coupled with a loss in Kentucky would send Mizzou to Hoover. FROM THE TRANSMISSION Coach Bieser about the series victory “Another really well played game, great job from the guys. I mean we are in front of a first round draft pick and I thought we came out offensively and really attacked him and put him on the ropes for a bit and always kept him. So offensively it was solid and then the pitching – Neubeck did the job and then Landry was spectacular.” NEXT ONE Mizzou and Georgia close the regular season with a 1:00 p.m. first pitch on Saturday afternoon. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+. FOLLOW THE TIGERS For the latest information on Mizzou Baseball, visit MUTIgers.com. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow the Tigers Twitter† Instagram and facebook† -MUTigers.com-

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mutigers.com/news/2022/5/20/baseball-tigers-clinch-series-at-no-25-georgia.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos