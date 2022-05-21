Highlights, IPL 2022 RR vs CSK, Full Cricket Score: RR wins by five wickets to take second place





Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Update – Tata IPL 2022 RR vs CSK Cricket Score, 68th IPL Match Live Report:Boult on the attack for his last remaining. Only four left. Obed McCoy to throw over the 13th. In the third ball from the over, Simson dives to the right but cannot get hold of the ball. Dhoni was the striker on strike, would have been a big wicket had Samson held the catch. Eight left. Time for a time out. Example: Rajasthan Royals are just one step away from finishing in the top two and they would aim to reach the play-offs at a high level when they face Chennai Super Kings in a crucial draw on Friday. With 16 points in 13 games, Rajasthan can breathe easy but they would know that if they win here they will overtake Lucknow Super Giants thanks to a better net run rate and this should be a motivation for the squad. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings have already been knocked out of the tournament and now they would like to give opportunities to new faces. CSK would like to bow to a climax and cause some heartburn at Rajasthan Royals. When will the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings match be played? The match RR vs CSK IPL 2022 will take place on May 20. Where is the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings match held? The match RR vs CSK IPL 2022 will be held at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. What time does the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings match start? The match RR vs CSK IPL 2022 will start from 7:30 PM. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM. Where can you watch RR vs CSK IPL 2022matchon TV and online? The RR vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also followfirstpost.comto watch the live scores and commentary of the RR vs CSK IPL 2022 match. Full selections† Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, James Neesham, Anunay Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini Chennai Super Kings†Ravindra Jadeja (excluded from IPL) MS Dhoni (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorious, Narayan Jagadeesan, Matheesha Pathirana, Chris Jordan, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, KM Asif, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Hari Nishanth, Subranshu Senapati Read allLatest news†Trending News†Cricket News†IPL Live Score,IPL 2022 Schedule, IPL 2022 Points Table and Entertainment News. follow us onfacebook†TwitterandInstagram†

