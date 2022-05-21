Calvin Magee, Former WVU Soccer Assistant Coach, Passes Age 59





Former assistant coach played a key role in WVU’s explosive offense in the 2000s

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. Calvin Magee, an assistant football coach at Jacksonville State who spent seven years in West Virginia, died Friday at age 59. A report from The Anniston Star in Alabama on Tuesday stated that Magee had a “severe” heart attack and was being treated at the Regional Medical Center in Northeast Alabama. He leaves behind his wife Rose and his three children. “Our hearts are broken with the loss of our beloved friend Calvin Magee,” said Jacksonville State head coach Rich Rodriguez. “Calvin was a great husband, great father and grandfather, great coach, great friend and great husband. He has impacted my life and that of so many others in such a positive way. Our thoughts and prayers are with his beautiful family wife Rose, daughters Jade and Jasmine, son Bryson, his grandchildren and all of his friends and relatives. Our world is less, but heaven has become better. I miss him very much already. I love you, my brother.” Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, Magee played four seasons at Southern University as an All-American tight end before embarking on a three-year NFL career from 1985-88. He rose through the coaching ranks in 1990 as an offensive coordinator at Tampa Catholic High School, then made the jump to college football in 1996 as USF’s tight ends coach. In 2001, Magee joined Rodriguez’s staff in West Virginia as a running backs coach, eventually standing up to help lead the Mountaineer offense in 2005. He helped WVU through some of its most exciting seasons, leading the famous offense led by quarterback Pat White through his dominance of the BIG EAST conference in the mid-2000s. He was named the AFCA’s Assistant Coach of the United States in 2007. Year after WVU won the BIG EAST with an 11-2 record. Magee made the move to Michigan with Rodriguez in 2008, then worked in Pitt, Arizona, New Mexico, Ole Miss and Duke. When Rodriguez took the job of head coach at Jacksonville State in November 2021, Magee was included on his staff as an assistant head coach and offensive coordinator. “Our hearts are broken by the loss of Coach Magee, who has touched many lives in just a few months here at Jacksonville State University,” said Greg Seitz, director of JSU Athletics. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Rose and his wonderful family, our football staff and student athletes and the countless people he has influenced throughout his playing and coaching career.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wboy.com/goldandbluenation/wvu-football/calvin-magee-former-wvu-football-assistant-coach-passes-at-age-59/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos