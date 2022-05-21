Sports
We were really bad tonight: Colorado Avalanches Game 2 had a familiar feeling
After the Colorado Avalanche took a 3-2 win in overtime in Game 1, I wrote the following:
If every game of this round looks like last night’s 5-on-5 and the Avs can stay out of the penalty area to keep the dangerous St. Louis special teams at bay, the Blues have no chance of winning this series.
This is what Game 1 looked like at 5-on-5
And this is what Game 2 looked like at 5-on-5
My statement has not been declared invalid. Game 2 was nothing like Game 1. In Game 1, Colorado controlled the entire game from the second period, as evidenced by their 13-to-zero lead in eight minutes of extra time. In Game 2, they didn’t get their thirteenth shot on target until around eight minutes into the second period, and the Blues completely owned the most precious net real estate on either side. I don’t have to say it, Nathan Mackinnon already said it for me: We were very bad tonight.
Every team at every level of every sport in human history has had an off day. Sometimes that’s exactly how the cookie crumbles, but because the second round of the playoffs has now taken the place Detroit Red Wings as Avalanches’ biggest rival, an effort like this is harder to write off as just a bad day at the office and not part of a larger pattern of pushing the throttle after impressive playoffs. That said, Mackinnon was confident that the Avs could pass a close-dominated game as thoroughly as they overwhelmed the Blues on 5-on-5 Tuesday night.
Years ago, we might have thought about it and pressured ourselves and each other, MacKinnon said. But we just have to pick each other up and move on.
Game 2 was like watching a shortened version of Games 3 through 6 against Las Vegas last year. The Avalanche didn’t bring enough moisture into the fight and soon found themselves trudging through a quicksand of their own. We’ve all seen this team explode with some regularity this year for half a dozen goals in a nanosecond, but given the course of Game 2, once St. Louis took a 2-0 lead, it felt like the game was out of reach. , a feeling that was confirmed by the 4-1 final score.
The Colorado Avalanche is the most talented team in hockey, except. When they perform at peak performance, the consensus around the league is that this is a near-perfect hockey team. Given how good they are and how the system Jared Bednar and the company have built around them bolsters their talents (and the relative weakness of the Western Conference this year), the team that will likely beat the Avalanche before the Stanley Cup The final is the avalanche.
This is not to take credit for the Blues. A subpar performance, even by a supposedly perfect team, will almost certainly result in that team being smothered by a battle-tested and tenacious squad like St. Louis. It doesn’t matter how good you are supposed to be if you fail to put in the right effort against a bunch of men who have been on the mountaintop. The Blues are extremely dangerous and by relinquishing home advantage to them in this series, the Avalanche are now officially playing with fire.
The only change they could make
De Corsi scores 5-to-5 for the fourth line through the first two games of this series, per Natural stat trickwere a little rough.
Andrew Cogliano: 7 shots for, 12 against
Nico Sturm: 6 shots for, 15 against
Darren Helm: 11 shots for, 13 against
Logan OConnor has been a key feature of almost every Avalanche lineup this season. He has experience in the playoffs and delivers a number of offensive punches and puck moves. The coaching staff clearly trust Darren Helm to kill penalties, so he’s probably etched into the lineup, but OConnor should replace one of Cogliano or Sturm. The Avalanche destroyed the Blues in Game 1 5-to-5 and could reasonably have won that game 8-2, but Cogliano and Sturm put together 8 shots at the Blues net and fired 15 at Darcy Kuemper as they were busy. the ice. In Game 2, the 4th line defended much better and in fact broke against their opponents, but Sturm and Cogliano still only combined for 5 shots sent in the direction of Jordan Binnington.
Through two games they have combined for a total of 13 shots targeting the Blues versus 27 against Kuemper at 5-on-5. The fourth line was basically either a 30-45 second series of penalty kills or just killing time every time it gets there. It needs some dynamism, and some dynamism sitting on the bench, probably chewing to get back into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Given their outstanding Game 1 performance, there’s no reason to hit the panic button just yet, but because the Vegas series was such a debacle and last night was basically a tl;dr for the Vegas series, Avs fans have it right to seize it. Better the avalanche get this reality check in Game 2 rather than Game 4 or 5, and while they certainly left a sour taste in their mouths last night, they know they deserved to win by a touchdown just two nights earlier. They are the better team in this series, they just have to play like that.
