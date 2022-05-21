William Howard School sees success in table cricket and boccia





The efforts of a school have allowed them to succeed in table cricket and boccia.

For the uninitiated, table cricket is an inclusive sport designed for students with special educational needs.

It is similar to cricket where students hit to score runs while the field team tries to stop them, but played around a table tennis table with sides, sliding fielders and a miniature bat and ball. Tracey Croucher, learning support and teaching assistant at William Howard School, whose students perform very well in sports, said: Playing table cricket has enabled our students to gain independence, confidence and self-esteem. It has enabled them to make new friends, have fun and experience success. Our students attend a club where they practice every Tuesday evening and they have competed in three competitions this year: the North Cumbria Schools Competition; the Cumbria County Competition and the North-East Regional Finals in Durham. They won the North Carlisle Schools Competition, came second in the County Competition and won the Northeast Competition. This has secured them a place in the Lords Taverners National Final which will take place on Friday 17th June at Lords Cricket Ground in London. The table cricket team includes Andrew Kyle (Captain), Jake Thorburn, Sarah Wallace, Archie Wood, Samuel Kileen-McGuirk, Eve Palmer and Liam Collins. The table cricket team. From left to right: Eve Palmer, Archie Wood, Andrew Kyle Jake Thorburn, Samuel Kileen-McGuirk Sarah said of the competition in Durham, I just wanted to be in it and meet a lot of new people. It was really tough, but we won five games, and that’s every game. Tracey continued: We also play Boccia at school. Boccia is another inclusive sport, albeit one played at the Paralympic level. It is very similar to boules. Teams or pairs compete to see who can get their ball closest to a jackball. Usually we go to competitions organized by Boccia England, but they didn’t have the money for that this year. Instead, the children’s charity, Panathlon, has organized events. Three of our students were invited to take part in the North West boccia competition in Liverpool. They put in a lot of extra practice leading up to the event and won the PAN handicap portion of the competition. Unfortunately, there is no National Final to attend this year. The boccia team consists of Connor Dixon (Captain), Andrew Kyle and Jake Thorburn. The boccia team. From left to right: Jake Thorbun, Connor Dixon (Captain), Andrew Kyle Connor said of the game: We just went in to play and see how well we could do. Connor has a track record of boccia success, winning the Scottish Open under 18 and the North Regional Competition for Boccia England playing singles. He added that he was captain for the first time: it was a new experience, but a very positive one.

READ MORE:Paralympic visiting school

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsandstar.co.uk/news/20150032.mayor-mitchelson-speaks-pride-heritage-carlisle/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos