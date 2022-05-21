No. 3 Hokies beat Duke, overtake Miami in ACC Coastal race





1 Last 6 Virginia Tech

VT 39-11, 18-9 ACC Score per period Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R huh E

duke

BY

0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 2 1

Virginia Tech

VT

0 0 1 0 0 0 2 3 X 6 7 0 W: Drue Hackenberg (10-1)

l: Santucci, Jonathan (2-3)

s: Kiernan Higgins (5)

BLACKBURG Behind freshman right-hander Drue Hackenberg’s seven shutout innings on Friday night, the No. 3 Virginia Tech baseball team tipped a pitching game in its favor when the Hokies overthrew Duke 6-1 at English Field in Atlantic Union Bank Park. Behind freshman right-handerseven shutout innings on Friday night, the No. 3 Virginia Tech baseball team tipped a pitching game in its favor when the Hokies overthrew Duke 6-1 at English Field in Atlantic Union Bank Park. With the win and No. 9 Miami’s 5-0 loss to No. 14 Notre Dame Virginia Tech (39-11, 18-9 ACC) overtook the Hurricanes for first place in the ACC Coastal Division. The Hokies will enter the regular season finale on Saturday with control of their own destiny to take the program’s first division title in league history and capture the No. 1 seed in the 2022 ACC Baseball Championship. Hackenberg made the final regular start of his rookie season and looked confident as always, starting his outing with three perfect innings nine up, nine behind. Despite giving up a few hits in the fourth and fifth inning, the Tech-pitcher moved easily through the Blue Devils and ended the sixth inning with his seventh and final strikeout, leaving two runners in scoring position. Carson DeMartinic gave his fellow rookie an 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning, then struck off on a solo homerun that forced its way deep over the left field fence. DeMartini’s 13th homerun of the season was the lone run of the game in six innings as the Hokies struggled to decipher lefthander Jonathan Santucci, who gave up three hits in five and two-thirds innings work. Tech got a chance to extend its lead in the bottom of the sixth, putting runners on the corners in the wake of Nick Biddison’s leadoff single that came short from pitching mound. Taking his five-pitch walk, Jack Hurley tried to lure Duke (22-31, 10-19 ACC) into a double steal, but got free pass earlier Edward Malinowski was eliminated due to strikes to end the inning. Continuing its magical return to Tech’s lineup, Carson Jones made his fourth homerun of the week in the bottom of the seventh inning to bring home Cade Hunter to fill the Hokies’ lead at 3-0. Since the start of Tuesday’s game against Kansas State, Jones has gone 5-for-12 at the plate, clearing the yard four times with a value of five RBI’s. Hackenberg’s night ended in the eighth inning after he brought on the first two Duke-runners thanks to a walk and a hit batter. Kiernan Higgins collected the last six outs from six batters he faced and earned his fifth save of the season, while allowing an inherited runner to score on the sac-fly by RJ Schreck. Tech broke open the game in the bottom of the eighth and rallied for three runs with help from Malinowski’s RBI double. With two Hokies in scoring position, Conor Hartigan hit a two-RBI single in the middle of Jimmy Loper to confirm the final score at 6-1. NEXT ONE No. 3 Virginia Tech will play for the ACC Coastal Division title, its first as a league member when it closes the regular season against Duke on Saturday, May 21. The first pitch between the Hokies and the Blue Devils at English Field in Atlantic Union Bank Park is scheduled for 2 p.m. Gallery: (5-20-2022) BSB: Duke Game 2

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hokiesports.com/news/2022/5/20/baseball-no-3-hokies-defeat-duke-overtake-miami-in-acc-coastal-race.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos