IPLCC’s Cricket Season 9 Kicks Off With A Spectacular Opening Ceremony





There was a countless iconic moment for many Cricket fans at Warren Park Chicago. When the Illinois Premier League Cricket Conference celebrates the launch of their 9th season of cricket season with an opening ceremony at the Warren Park, Chicago Stadium on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at noon. At least 200 excited Chicagoland residents, cricket sponsor and spectators gathered at the cricket stadium for a ceremony to cut the ribbon Various organizations playing cricket in Chicago but Illinois Premier League Cricket Conference (IPLCC) is a best and most popular cricket organization in Chicago and its suburbs founded by President IPLCC Raees Nizami. IPLCC is blessed with talented cricket players. IPLCC organizers have announced the eight teams that will participate in the 2022 season cricket tournament. More than 200 people, including several elected officials, members of the Pakistani and Indian-American community, local politicians, businessmen and IPLCC board members and a consul General attended the ceremony. Guests include Councilor Debra Silverstein, Illinois State Representative, Denyse Wang Stoneback, Pamela Stauffer, President Warren Park Advisory Council and City of Chicago, Patrick Levar Chief Operating Officer of the Chicago Park District, Irving Loundy Senior VP Devon Bank, Burnick Kelly United Rentals, Munir Chaudhry Bangladesh Consul General Chicago and several other community members attended the ceremony. Several cricket teams were represented by their captains and vice-captains who were celebrated during the event. The event was attended by Razi Mohiuddin. During an interview with Pamela Stauffer, Chicago Park District, “Warren Park is home to cricket matches and is home to an eight-team adult league. This year, under the City of Chicago, we are performing upgrades to the cricket ground, including installing seating , lighting for night games and creating a new pitching mound and warm-up area.” Councilor Debra Silverstein congratulated the Raees Nizami with the spectacular arrangement. She said, “This is the ninth season and I’ve attended all of them.” IPLCC President Raees Nizami thanked the City of Chicago, Chicago Park District, supporters, guests, media organizations, volunteers and IPLCC board members, noting that without their support, the 9th tournament season will begin. The ceremony and tournament were sponsored by many companies including OMG Grill, Desi Talk, Pleasant Travel, Dental Care Center, State Farm, Raj Jewelers, Sahil, Wing Zone, Muzaffar Mirza of Dental Care Center, Sheesh Mahal Dhaba, Patel Brothers, Punjab Sweets, Per Bride Foods, Devon Bank, Sabri Nihari, Hayat Clinic, Saniasi Herbal, Grossinger Honda, United Rental, Buy Rite, Shalimar Banquets, Ajwaah Sweet, Pita Inn and many others.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyherald.com/submitted/20220517/iplcc-s-cricket-season-9-kicks-off-with-a-spectacular-opening-ceremony

