Toms of Williamsport continues to rise after season

BOONSBORO Two weeks ago, Williamsport sophomore Lauren Toms set a 6-4 record for No. 1 singles and was a relatively under-the-radar player.

Today she is the girls’ singles champion in Washington County and 1A West Region II.

A week after rallied from a set-down to defeat Clear Spring’s 2021 Herald-Mail County Player of the Year Kayda Shives in a county crown tiebreaker, Toms did it again in Friday’s regional final, coming back to take Brunswick’s Keira McDonald 1-6, 6-3, 10-8 and earn a spot in next week’s state tournament.

My talent is there, but what made me win these matches was my mental stance, said Toms (11-4). Grab one point at a time, hit one ball at a time, let her hit one more ball and fight to the end. If you think you can win every point, good things can happen.

McDonald hit more powerful shots than Toms during the region final, but Toms kept trying to get balls back and force McDonald to make extra shots, and it paid off at the end of a match that lasted nearly two hours.

It was comparable to Toms’ 2-6, 6-2, 10-7 victory over Shives for the provincial title.

I walked into that game (last week) against a girl who was the county favorite, Toms said. That winning gave me a boost of confidence.

Shives, who earned a place in the state tournament last year as the county and county girls’ singles champion, returns to the states as the region’s mixed doubles winner with Andrew Keller. The Clear Spring seniors rolled over Brunswick’s Zoe Razunguzwa and Ben Kennedy 6-0 and 6-1 in the final, leaving just five games in their three games.

It’s so much more exciting this year, Shives said. I have a partner who holds me accountable, and it works well.

Shives was 14-2 at No. 1 girls’ singles this season and Keller was 9-6 at No. 1 boys’ singles this season for the Blazers.

This is something we’ve been talking about for a long time, Keller said of teaming up in mixed doubles, which is only played in provincial, regional and state tournaments. We’ve been playing together for four years. We know what we like, what not and what works.

In a fight that played entirely in Washington County, Williamsport’s Chelsea Kreps and Grace Caudell (12-5) rallied after losing the first set to defeat Boonsboro’s Rylee Waters and Breann Reed (9-9) for the title of the regional girls’ doubles, 2-6, 6 -1, 10-8, earning their spot among states.

We lost the first set and our coach (Donald Brown) gave us a pep talk to get us started, Kreps said.

Kreps and Caudell also had to win a tiebreak to get out of Thursday’s quarterfinals, leaving Smithsburg’s Madilyn Luebehusen and Ashley Eichelberger ahead 7-6(3), 4-6, 10-8.

I think both of our games lasted over two hours yesterday, Kreps said. We just pushed through it.

The most important thing (after the first set) was pretending we were starting over, that it was a whole new game, Caudell said. It was more of a mental shift, and that was a big key, with the midset that we were going to win instead of playing scared.

Boonsboro freshman Hunter Liao (20-0) added the boys’ singles title to his provincial crown, not dropping all 6-0, 6-0 wins in any of his six tournament matches. Joseph Kennedy from Brunswick was the last to be overpowered in the regional final.

Although Liao has yet to be challenged on his way to the state tournament, he is not worried about it.

I’ve played good people in training and in my other (USTA Junior) tournaments, he said. If there’s a challenge, I’ll take it.

Warriors seniors Nick Stotler and Bryan Duft (20-1) did not have to go to court on Friday to be crowned regional champions. Chase Weaver and Owen Reasner of Clear Spring, who battled Williamsport’s Gavin Spielman and Ian Lane 6-7(5), 7-5, 10-8 in Thursday’s semifinal, chose to lose the final.

Boonsboro won the team title by seven points, ahead of Williamsport by one. Clear Spring had four points and Brunswick three.

We want to try to build the program and let the kids learn and play as much as possible, said Warriors coach Brian Myers. The key is good preparation. We don’t worry about gains and losses. If we practice well, the victories will come. I want the kids to go out and play well, win or lose.