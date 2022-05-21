Lozrien Damien Chedanne validates his ticket for the French Championships





The Lozrien finished second in the regional standings on 14 May.

On Saturday 14 May, Revel, the regional final that brought together the best Occitanie players who had achieved their divisional qualifications. Two Marvejolais represented the club at this level, Damien Chedanne, in the category – 1,600 points and William Trocellier, in the category – 1,300 points. The aim of the two acolytes was to perform to achieve an almost historic qualification for the club in the French Championships through classification. The difficulty of this competition is to compete against the 24 best players in the region of the category, often promising, fast progression who have a high game volume and of course the same desire to qualify. William Trocellier started his day very well with a clear round in the group stage and qualified directly for the round of 16, but failed to tame Saint-Orens’ Gersois who eliminated him after a tense match. 13 in the 5th inning. An even bigger disappointment for William Trocellier, when the table was relatively open after that. A resounding performance Damien Chedanne, in his category, was shocked in the group stage by failing a young Pouzacois, finishing second in the group. After a well played 1/16th final, the round of 16 took place against an unbeaten Tbois. Very stiff at first (1-0, then 2-1) Damien Chedanne returned to the game, saved a match point in the 4th set, then two match points in the set and went on to win 13-11 in the final round. A resounding performance. The quarterfinals are briefly hung against the head of the series of Eauze and de Marvejolais pushes himself at the end of the 5th round, 11 7. After two contested matches, the semi-final against the Cadurcien Paul Thomas was much easier and Damien Chedanne won 3-0, making him reach the final. The final against the Gaillacois, Louis Delpeche was highly contentious, with a turning point in the 3rd set that turned in favor of the Tarnais and gave him all the confidence needed to finish the match, three sets one. Damien Chedanne finished 2nd on the regional podium and secured his historic qualification for the national final that will bring together the 72 best French players in the Ducey category, near Mont-Saint-Michel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.midilibre.fr/2022/05/21/damien-chedanne-valide-son-ticket-pour-les-championnats-de-france-10308546.php

