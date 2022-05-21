Ayon, give Lead Ducks a 4-3 win





Next game: Arizona 21-5-2022 | 12:00 o’clock PAC-12 NETWORKS Oregon Sports Network Can. 21 (Sat) / 12:00 p.m. Arizona EUGENE, Or. Gavin Grant hit his third game-winning hit of the season in the middle of the eighth inning and Isaac Ayon struck out ten in a complete game to lead Oregon to a dramatic 4-3 victory over number 25 Arizona on Friday. Ayon’s complete game was his second of the season and the first in a nine-inning game. He struckout as many batters as he allowed on base (10), with the Wildcats scoring only three walks, six hits and an HBP. Grant secured Ayon a win for his efforts, giving the Ducks a 4-3 lead with an RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the eighth. The second pitcher then struckout the batter in the ninth and ended the game with five straight punchouts. “When Gavin Grant It came through, it really got me going,” Ayon said. “He was the right man at the right time, and I knew he was going to make it through. So the moment that happened, I got that little bit of extra fire to go out and finish the game.” How it happened: Oregon (34-21, 17-12 Pac-12) jumped early on Arizona (35-20, 16-13 Pac-12). Brennan Milone pushed all the way to third on a right fielder error and Drew Cowley made the Wildcats pay with a two-out, RBI single. Bennett Thompson added in the second and hit a two-run homerun to left field to give the Ducks a 3-0 lead. The first homer of the freshman’s career came against Garrett Irvin, who went into the game with the fourth-best ERA (2.65) in the Pac-12. After three scoreless innings on the mound, Arizona reached Ayon in the fourth and fifth. The Wildcats narrowed the deficit to 3-1 with a solo homer in the fourth, before tied the game with a two-run double in the fifth. Irvin and Ayon resumed their pitching duel for the next two frames, putting outs on either side of the scoreboard. However, the Oregon sophomore was more efficient, taking only 78 pitches to get through seven innings, while Irvin needed 104 and the Ducks were able to get into the Arizona bullpen. With Irvin out of the game, Oregon re-took the lead. Sam Novitske reached on a throwing error with two outs and Jacob Walsh walked to displace Novitske’s pinch-runner, Tyler Ganus , in scoring position. Grant then put on a 1-0 pitch in the middle to drive in Ganus for the go-ahead run. Box Score Notes: The Ducks now homered in seven consecutive games, the third-longest streak in school history, behind runs of 11 and 17 games from earlier this season. Cowley had his 19e multi-hit game in 33 games played Hall had multiple hits for the 18e time this season and the 33rd time in his career Grant’s go-ahead single gave him 15 multi-hit games in 2022 and 26 in his career Oregon’s last nine-inning complete game was May 25, 2018 when Kenyon Yovan went the distance against Arizona. Next one: The Ducks and Wildcats will meet on Saturday in game three of their series. First pitch is 12:05pm at PK Park.

