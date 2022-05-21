MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, XI Play, Pitch Report, Injury Update – Tata IPL 2022

MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update of Tata IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. They will play against each other for the second time in this season of the Tata IPL.

MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction

MI vs DC Tata IPL 2022 Match 69 Details:

the 69e In the match of the Tata IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians will face Delhi Capitals at 21st May at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

For all Dream11 tips and Fantasy Cricket Live updates on MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction, follow us on Cricket Addictor Telegram Channel†

This match kicks off at 7:30 PM IST and the live action can be viewed on Star Sports Network, while the live scores can be followed on the CricketAddictor website.

MI vs DC Tata IPL 2022 Match 69 Example:

The sixty-ninth game of the IPL-TATA 2022 will see the clash between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

Mumbai Indians face Delhi Capitals for the second time in the Tata IPL’s sixty-ninth game of this season.

Mumbai Indians are currently at the bottom of this season’s Tata IPL points list, while Delhi Capitals are currently in fifth place on the points list.

Mumbai Indians played thirteen matches of the Tata IPL this season where they won three matches, while Delhi Capitals also played thirteen matches this season winning seven matches.

Mumbai Indians played their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad where they lost the match by 3 runs. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan hit 48 runs and 43 runs respectively for Mumbai Indians in that game.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals played their last match against Punjab Kings where they won the match by 17 points. Mitchell Marsh piled up 63 runs while Shardul Thakur took 4 wickets for Delhi Capitals in that game.

The last time they played against each other this season, Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets.

MI vs DC Tata IPL 2022 Match 69 Weather Forecast:

The temperature is expected to hover around 30C on match day with a humidity of 72% and a wind speed of 11 km/h. There is no chance of precipitation during the game.

MI vs DC Tata IPL 2022 Match 69 Pitch Report:

The deck at Wankhede Stadium has always been good for hitting. There is an even bounce on the court and the shorter boundaries make the job even easier for the batters.

There will be a huge dew factor and both teams would like to bowl first after winning the toss. With the super fast outfield, high scoring matches are always on the line at Wankhede Stadium.

Average 1st collection score:

The average score in the first innings on this wicket is 161 runs.

Record of chasing teams:

The team that bats second has great records here. They have maintained a win rate of 60 on this land.

MI vs DC Tata IPL 2022 Match 69 Injury Update:

(Will be added when there is an update)

MI vs DC Tata IPL 2022 Match 69 Probable XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(wk), Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande

Capitals of Delhi: Sarfaraz Khan, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

Top Picks for MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Ishan Kishan is a left-handed wicketkeeper batsman from Mumbai Indians. He hit 81 runs in the last head-to-head match against Delhi Capitals. He can definitely be a part of your MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction team.

Daniel Sams is a right-handed batsman and left-handed medium-fast bowler from Mumbai Indians. He scored 7 runs in the last head-to-head match against Delhi Capitals.

Tilak Varma is a left-handed batsman from Mumbai Indians. He scored 22 runs in the last head-to-head match against Delhi Capitals. He can definitely be a part of your MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction team.

Mitchell Marsh is a right handed batsman and right arm medium pacer from Delhi Capitals. He has broken 267 runs and taken 4 wickets in this tournament so far.

David Warner is a left-handed batsman from Delhi Capitals. He has hammered 467 runs in this tournament so far. He can definitely be a part of your MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction team.

MI vs DC Tata IPL 2022 Match 69 Captain and Vice Captain Choices:

Captain Mitchell Marsh, David Warner

Vice Captain Daniel Sams, Ishan Kishan

Featured Play XI No.1 for MI vs DC Dream11 Team:

goalkeeper Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Panto

batters David Warner Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma

Allrounders Mitchell Marsh (C), Daniel Sams (VC)

bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Riley Meredith

Featured Play XI No.2 for MI vs DC Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper Ishan Kishan (VC), Rishabh Pant

Batsmen David Warner (C), Rohit Sharma, Tim David, Rovman Powell

Allrounders Mitchell Marsh, Daniel Sams

bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur

MI vs DC Tata IPL 2022 Match 69 Expert Advice:

Mitchell Marsh will be a top captain for the mini major leagues. David Warner will choose a good captaincy for the big leagues.

Tim David and Rovman Powell are among the point picks here. The best suggested Fantasy/Dream11 combo for the MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction team is 2-3-2-4.

MI vs DC Tata IPL 2022 Match 69 Probable Winners:

Given the team combination, Mumbai Indians are expected to win this match.

Disclaimer: This MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction team is based on the understanding, analysis and instinct of the author. When selecting your team, keep the mentioned points in mind and make your own decision.