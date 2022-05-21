Sports
Mountain West Eliminates Football Divisions in 2023 Season, Announces Revamped Championship Format
The NCAA Division I Council announced earlier this week that it has recommended easing restrictions on football conference championship games that in previous years mandated that any conference with 12 or more teams must be divided into divisions or have a round-robin schedule. play. The Mountain West has quickly capitalized on the change with the conference announcing Friday that it will eliminate its divisions in football from the 2023 season.
“Our membership has been working on concepts since last summer as part of our strategic planning for the future of Mountain West,” said Commissioner Craig Thompson. “A single-division approach provides maximum flexibility to adapt the conference schedule as the landscape continues to evolve, while also allowing member institutions to play against each other more frequently.”
The conference sends the top two teams based on conference records to the conference championship at the end of the season. Specific tie-break rules will be announced at a later date.
The Mountain West release states that part of the reason for the divisional eliminations is to put the league in the best position possible to earn one of four College Football Playoff berths. AAC power Cincinnati became the first Group of Five team to make it to the CFP after the 2021 season.
In this year’s MWC Championship Game, the mountain and west division champions will face off on Saturday, December 3, as previously scheduled.
Championship game qualification criteria have become a hot topic this week following the NCAA Council’s recommendation. The Pac-12 announced that the 2022 championship game will consist of the top two teams regardless of division, and that it will examine its long-term planning model at a later date with division elimination on the horizon.
The 10-team Big 12 has been able to hold a no-division conference championship game since 2017 because of the nine-game conference slate that allows for round-robin scheduling each season. The ACC was allowed to eliminate divisions in 2020 when Notre Dame played one season at the conference due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
