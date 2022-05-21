Neely repeating history or moving on with Cassidy?

The suddenly uncertain future that Boston Bruins team president Cam Neely left hanging over Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy on Wednesday surprised many NHL people, but should it?

“Interesting. Really interesting,” an NHL source told Boston Hockey Now minutes after Neely held his year-end press conference at the Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, MA on Wednesday. “Butch has done an amazing job and I just can’t see Donny [Sweeney] stay and don’t keep him around, but this isn’t Cam’s first time dropping bombs like this.’

Just like he did with Claude Julien In December of the 2010-11 season, when the team slipped during what turned out to be a Stanley Cup-winning season, Neely notified Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy and his staff.

“I think we need to look at making some changes in our play,” Neely said when asked about Cassidy’s status for the 2022-23 season. “I think Bruce is a fantastic coach. He has brought a lot of success to this organization. I like him as a coach. So look closely at where it goes, but I do think we need to make some changes.”

Cam Neely noted that the decision on whether or not to change coaching to Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney would be once he and Neely smoothed out a new contract for Sweeney, hopefully by the weekend. It was obvious, however, that Neely showed no ounce of confidence later in the press conference. Instead, he painted a picture of what may not have been the best Cassidy reviews from some players at their recent exit meetings.

There’s no question that players are afraid of making mistakes, especially younger players because, you know, you heard,” when asked if the youth in the Boston Bruins lineup are afraid of making mistakes under Cassidy ? “And I was one of those players that, you know, I had to learn and grow. And I’ve heard about it too. And I made mistakes as a younger player. But you don’t have to worry about not getting out I think that’s one of the things we need to change, I think when younger players make mistakes, they’re afraid they won’t play the next game while that game is still going on.

Neely criticized the power play for the Boston Bruins who struggled tremendously in April and failed to convert in time during the team’s seven-game series loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Like I said, I think there are times when players need to be more reactive instead of thinking about it, this is how we should play,” Neely said. “Sometimes during the power play, I found it frustrating that we stayed the same way trying to conquer the zone with the same results that weren’t as good as they could have been And again flip pucks at the blue line because you’re trying to beat guys one-on-one or one-on-two it’s hard to I think a little different philosophy of when to dump pucks and chase and go after them and try to grind it out from under the dots and get inside the dots and create chances that way.

So back to 2010, halfway through the only season that produced a Stanley Cup for the Boston Bruins since 1972. Neely, speaking on 98.5 The Sports Hub, the team’s flagship, tried Julien’s coaching style.

Goals against is no problem; goals for is a problem. The power play is a problem. I think the name of the game is you still have to score a goal more than (the other team). It’s not about trying to win zero-zero.

Julien had scratched a healthy Tyler Seguin from the lineup in favor of Daniel Paille in the team’s most recent defeat.

Neely, when asked about Julien’s coaching decision, replied bluntly:

Coach’s decision. You should ask him that

However, that’s how far it went. In that case of the Boston Bruins who are now longtime team president and call the coach, the shot across the bow was fired directly at Julien. There was no pressure on Chiarelli like there might be on Neely’s old friend, Sweeney. That was also mid-season, with a team that many in the organization, including Neely, felt could overcome the hump and cash in on the 3-0 series lead they blew to the Philadelphia Flyers in the second round of the season. the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Times are different now. The Boston Bruins now know deep down that they lost to a better team in the Hurricanes and that the roster as it is currently assembled is not one that knocks on the door like the 2010-11 one. Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron may be retiring. Neely, who admits it will be nearly impossible to replace the future Hall of Famer in the lineup, also admitted that he has considered this off-season and maybe next season at the very least a retool.

“I’ve been looking at that for a while,” when asked about the need for a remodel. “When your core players and your better players start to get old, you have to look at that. There is no question. But we have some good young players in this line-up who hopefully continue to grow and hopefully we keep adding to that. But it’s something you think about.

In 2019 we will lose in the final in seven. In 2020 they led the league and then the world fell apart. We have to get better. We had to be better in the play-offs. I thought I felt really good this year that we were going to pass Carolina in Game 7. I really did. I knew it was going to be a tough five-on-five. But like I said, we didn’t take penalties to give us a chance for our better players to produce on the power play. Those are things we need to look at to improve.”

So now we have to wonder if this Neely, who wears his emotions on his sleeve for better or worse, is still feeling the burn of the Hurricanes’ loss and the pressure of property, or is this Neely sending a direct signal to Sweeney that it’s time to do things his way and if Cassidy can’t, then it’s time for a change?

For what it’s worth, this veteran puck writer thinks it would be a mistake to fire Bruce Cassidy based on what he’s done with some lineups that were lucky enough to make it to the first round, let alone the second. However, if the team is thinking of a retool, would it be better for Cassidy and the Bruins to just split up now?