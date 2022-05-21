Sports
Wimbledon stripped of ranking points by ATP, WTA
The professional tennis tours for women and men will not award any ranking points for Wimbledon this year due to the All England Clubs ban on players from Russia and Belarus due to the invasion of Ukraine.
The WTA and ATP announced their unprecedented decisions Friday night, two days before the start of the French Open and just over a month before the Wimbledon match starts on June 27.
It is a major rebuke to the oldest Grand Slam tournament in sport and, in a technical sense, makes the event an exhibition with no ranking points.
FRENCH OPEN DRAWS:Men|Women|TV Schedule
The All England Club said in April that it would not allow Russians or Belarusians to participate in the grass field championship, which was immediately criticized by the WTA and ATP, along with some prominent players, such as defending champions Novak Djokovic†
Since the country started attacking Ukraine in February, Russian athletes have been banned from participating in many sports, including the World Cup qualifier playoffs. Belarus helped Russia in the invasion.
The ability for players of any nationality to participate in tournaments based on merit and without discrimination is fundamental to our tour, the ATP said in a statement. Wimbledon’s decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from playing in the UK this summer undermines this principle and the integrity of the ATP ranking system.
The ATP said it was taking this move with great regret and reluctance, adding: Our rules and agreements are there to protect the rights of players as a whole. Unilateral decisions of this nature, if not addressed, set a damaging precedent for the rest of the tour. Discrimination through individual tournaments is simply not feasible on a tour operating in more than 30 countries.
A statement attributed to WTA chairman and CEO Steve Simon and released by that tour Friday, said in part: Nearly 50 years ago, the WTA was founded on the fundamental principle that all players have an equal opportunity to compete on the basis of merit and without discrimination. The WTA believes that individual athletes who participate in an individual sport should not be penalized or prevented from participating solely because of their nationality or the decisions made by their country’s governments.
The All England Club later reacted with deep disappointment.
We remain unwilling to accept that success or participation in Wimbledon will be used to benefit the propaganda machine of the Russian regime, which, through its tightly controlled state media, has a recognized history of using sporting success to story to support the Russian people, the club said in a statement. We would therefore like to express our deep disappointment at the decisions made by the ATP, WTA and ITF in removing ranking points for The Championships. We believe that these decisions are disproportionate in the context of the exceptional and extreme circumstances of this situation and the position we found ourselves in, and are detrimental to all players participating in the Tour.
The International Tennis Federation said Friday it would not award its ranking points for the junior and wheelchair events at Wimbledon this year, explaining that tournament organizers cannot unilaterally impose eligibility criteria.
Among the prominent players affected by the Wimbledon ban are reigning US Open champions Daniil Medvedev, which recently reached No. 1 in the rankings and is currently No. 2; gentlemen no. 7 Andrey Rublev† ladies no. 7 Aryna Sabalenka, a Wimbledon semifinalist last year; and Victoria Azarenkaa former No. 1 who has won the Australian Open twice.
Medvedev and Rublev are from Russia; Sabalenka and Azarenka come from Belarus.
All are eligible to participate in Paris, and Medvedev on Friday turned down questions on the subject of Wimbledon’s Russia policy.
At the moment I am concentrating on Roland Garros, he said at a press conference before the tournament. I’m here.
When a reporter raised the possibility of legal action against the All England Club, perhaps through the Court of Arbitration for Sport, Medvedev said: I personally, I am not going to court.
The US Tennis Association, which runs the US Open, has not yet made a decision on players from Russia and Belarus; that tournament starts on August 29.
