Auburn Starts Strong, Opens NCAA Championship in Top Five





SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. There wouldn’t be a slow start for Auburn women’s golf at the NCAA Championship this year. The Tigers opened on Friday with a 296 (+8), a solid opening round score, which puts them in a tie for fourth place after one day. “A respectable start”, head coach Auburn Melissa Luellen said. “We had that little monkey on our back from last year when we played so badly on the first day. This was a small win. It wasn’t the best day we wanted, but it wasn’t a terrible day. We threw away a few shots out there, but they also hit a lot of great shots.” The Tigers were among the first teams to finish Friday, playing their best golf on the first nine with a combined 11 birdies. They were 2-under after nine holes. Six of those 11 birdies came from Kaleigh Telfer and Megan Schofill who led the way for Auburn on an equal footing for the round. The duo each had three birdies on the top nine and then both ended the day with a fourth birdie at number 18. They are in sixth place individually. “I was happy for Meg and Telf,” said Luellen. “Both had double bogeys and they were able to shoot straight and fight to get that back. Hats off to them.” Anna Foster and Mychael O’Berry are tied for 55th in the standings after both players shot 76 (+4) on Friday. Foster made two birdies from her first five holes, while O’Berry had three birdies in the round, including a long birdie putt on the ninth hole. sophomore Elina Sinzu carded a 79 (+7) in the opening round and is tied for 100th. No team finished under par on the first day at Grayhawk Golf Club. Stanford had the best round 1-over (289), followed by Texas A&M (292), UCLA (295), Auburn (296), LSU (296), Florida State (296), Oregon (297), Alabama (298 ). ), USC (298), and Mississippi State (299) to round out the top 10. Auburn will be part of the second wave of teams playing Saturday, teeing off the second round at 1:41 p.m. CT, and will be paired again with Arkansas and Texas A&M. Live scoring can be found at Golfstat.com† We have to be patient and keep it simple,” said Luellen. We have a confident mentality and are ready for a great day tomorrow.” shift position 1. Stanford 289 (+1)

2. Texas A&M 292 (+4)

3.UCLA 295 (+7)

T4. Chestnut brown 296 (+8)

T4. LSU 296 (+8)

T4. State of Florida 296 (+8)

7. Oregon 297 (+9)

T8. Alabama 298 (+10)

T8. USC 298 (+10)

10. Mississippi State 299 (+11)

11. TCU 300 (+12)

T12. Wake Forest 301 (+13)

T12 Michigan 301 (+13)

T12. Purdue 301 (+13)

T12. Baylor 301 (+13)

16. Arizona State 302 (+14)

17. Georgia 303 (+15)

18.Virginia 304 (+16)

19. Texas 305 (+17)

20. South Carolina 306 (+18)

T21. State of Oklahoma 307 (+19)

T21. State of San Jose 307 (+19)

T21. Arkansas 307 (+19)

24. Vanderbilt 308 (+20) Maroon individuals T6. Kaleigh Telfer 72 (E)

T6. Megan Schofill 72 (E)

T56. Anna Foster 76 (+4)

T56. Mychael O’Berry 76 (+4)

T100. Elina Sinzu 79 (+7)

