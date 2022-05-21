33 years later, former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu retires hurt : The Tribune India

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, May 20

On December 27, 1988, Navjot Singh Sidhu accidentally found himself becoming the protagonist of a crime that would lead to a 33-year legal battle that would eventually lead to a one-year prison term.

That day, an FIR against him and his childhood friend Rupinder Singh Sandhu was registered at Kotwali Police Station in Patiala after the former kicked a man who died on the spot.

The development came as he was hard at work getting the nod from the selectors for the Indian cricket team slated to play a run of four Test match series in the Caribbean.

On a warm December afternoon, he and Sandhu had gone to the State Bank of Patiala headquarters on Mall Road. Sidhu, who was an officer at the bank, was driving his car when another vehicle blocked his road just meters away from the bank. He engaged in a verbal altercation with Gurman Singh (65), the driver of the vehicle, and his cousin Jaswinder Singh. Explanations were exchanged when Sidhu suddenly landed a flight of stairs on Gurnam Singh, who subsequently died on the spot.

Jaswinder took his uncle to the government’s Rajindra hospital in a rickshaw, where doctors pronounced him “killed.” Jaswinder had to take a rickshaw because Sidhu and his friend took the keys to the car before fleeing the place.

Nothing was done on purpose. Everything happened in the heat of the moment.

Minutes before leaving his Yadvindra Enclave residence for the bank, he had asked some local cricketers to join him at his home in the evenings. He knew that the West Indian fast bowlers were the best in the world and so wanted to train accordingly. That same evening, he had plans to practice using golf balls instead of cricket balls in his cemented driveway.

By the time Sidhu got his hands dirty on crime, he had already become a household name in India after scoring five consecutive half-centuries in the 1987 Reliance World Cup. The advent of TV in India made him one of the most recognizable cricket faces in the country.

His trials and tribulations began the moment he mistreated Gurnam. Buta Singh, whose son played junior cricket and was well known to Sidhu, was the Union’s Home Secretary at the time. With the West India tour fast approaching, he tried to use the minister’s position to free himself from the predicament he had found himself in. However, he did not have much success. Then the governor of Punjab, Siddhartha Shankar Ray, was also approached, but again he found no relief.

The case began to play out in the courts. Every time he had to go abroad to fulfill his cricketing obligations, he had to ask permission from the court. Several times he was even asked to hand in his passport to the court. During the 1996 Wills World Cup, which was played in the subcontinent, he had to travel to Sri Lanka at very short notice to play a match. With his passport in the possession of the court, the BCCI came to his aid and facilitated his journey by purchasing a travel document, a temporary identity document that allows a person to travel at short notice. Nemesis has finally caught up with Sidhu who played 51 Tests and 136 ODIs for his country.

Justice at last, say victim

Patiala: Relatives of Gurnam Singh, who was killed in a 1988 traffic incident involving cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, said they had received justice and expressed their gratitude to the Almighty after the Supreme Court awarded Sidhu a year in prison. † Gurnam Singh’s daughter-in-law Parveen Kaur said, “We had faith in the Almighty for justice in the matter. Now it has finally been delivered.” TNS

