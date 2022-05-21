ECU claims Series win over Houston, 5-3





GREENVILLE, NC Zach Agnos † Lane Hoover and Bryson Worrell each collected two hits and drove a total of four runs, while the No. 21 East Carolina pitching staff struckout nine without walks in a 5-3 American Athletic Conference series that Houston won on Friday at Lewis Field at Clark-LeClair Stadium. With the win, the Pirates improved to 37-18 overall, 19-4 in league games and extended their current winning streak to 13 games. The Cougars dropped to 34-21 and 13-10 in AAC action. andeach collected two hits and drove a total of four runs, while the No. 21 East Carolina pitching staff struckout nine without walks in a 5-3 American Athletic Conference series that Houston won on Friday at Lewis Field at Clark-LeClair Stadium. With the win, the Pirates improved to 37-18 overall, 19-4 in league games and extended their current winning streak to 13 games. The Cougars dropped to 34-21 and 13-10 in AAC action. The Pirates scored a few runs in the first and second inning to take an early 4-0 lead. Agnos hit his sixth homerun of the season and started the game with a shot into centerfield. Two batters later, Worrell dropped a 2-0 offer from Kyle Lacalameto over the left field wall for his team-leading 12th round tripper of the year. In the second frame, Alec MakarewiczI walked with one out and went home on Agnos’ second goal of the evening, a double to the middle. Hoover followed with a single to push right-center over Agnos for the game-winning run and a 4-0 lead. Josh Groszo (3-5) earned the win with two runs (both earned) on three hits with three punchouts in 4.1 innings. Ben Terwilliger scored his second save of the week and fourth of the season, throwing two scoreless frames with one strikeout. Trey Yesavage (0.2 IP, 1K) and Garrett Saylor (2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 4 Ks) also threw from the Pirates’ bullpen into play. Lacalameto (2-3) was defeated and gave up three (all earned) runs on three hits with a walk and a pair of strikeouts in 1.2 innings. From the second frame, the Cougars would use five bullpen arms in Colby Casey (0.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB), Nathan Medrano (2.0 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 2 Ks), Cameron Prayer (1.2 IP , 1 H, 2 Ks), Logan Clayton (1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 Ks) and Ben Sears (1.0 IP, 1 H). Trailing 4-0 en route to fifth, Ryan Hernandez hit his 12th home of the year, finally putting Houston on the board and cutting the lead in half, 4-2. Anthony Tulimero singled through the left to start the fifth and came around to score on Hernandez’s bang to right field. Zach Arnold’s RBI single in the sixth brought the Cougars in one, 4-3. Samuel Tormos reached on an error to get things going and was second on the ground to Alex Lopez before going home on Arnold’s shot to the middle. ECU would add a late run in the eighth, making the score 5-3. Jacob Starling singled in the middle to get things started and came in second on the sacrifice bunt by Makarewicz. Joey Berini was caught in a pinch again by singling the roll to the center and plating Starling. Offensively, the Pirates scored 10 hits in the game, marking the second consecutive game with double-digit singles. To go along with Agnos, Hoover and Worrell’s two-hit games, Berini, Jacob Jenkins-Cowart , Makarewicz and Starling each added one. Agnos led all Pirates with two RBI’s and scored a few runs, while three others hit a run. ECU closes its eight-game home position and seeks its fifth sweep in The American (sixth overall) on Saturday, May 21. The first pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. (ET) and will be streamed on ESPN+†

