Watch: Ashwin celebrates victory with chest pounding, reveals Warner affiliation | Cricket





Ravichandran Ashwin is not known for being physically driven overtly enthusiastic celebrations on the pitch. In fact, he has a reputation for returning it to the opposition with words rather than physical movements. But the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium was different. Ashwin showed a fully animated party not once but twice on Friday. The Rajasthan Royals all-rounder first hit his chest several times after hitting a low full toss from Matheesha Pathirana when it took 6 runs on 5 balls. There wasn’t much wrong with Pathirana’s delivery, it was just a brilliant at bat by Ashwin, who backed away and placed it minutely past the pointfielder to get that important boundary. Also read | CSK really want a captain with 200 runs on SR of 128?: Aus legend on Dhoni Ashwin’s second big celebration came when Pathirana’s wide yorker resulted in the winning run for RR. Ashwin let out a roar and fist-pumping as RR defeated CSK by 5 wickets to ensure a top two finish. Watch video: Ashwin’s wild chest-pounding celebration in CSK vs RR IPL 2022 match After the match, Ashwin said he brought out the David Warner in him. I want to play my A-game for all the franchises I play for. It’s a sign of respect. Glad we’re in the playoffs. (At celebrations) I brought out the David Warner in me. Ashwin went unbeaten with 40 from 23 balls while RR completed the chase of 151 with two balls to go. Young Yashasvi Jaiswal (59 from 44 balls) got RR off to a solid start with back-to-back boundaries on Mukesh Choudhary in the first over of the innings. By the time the first left of their innings ended, RR qualified for the playoffs on a net run rate basis, forcing Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals to battle for fourth. Simarjeet Singh struck early for CSK, sending back the dangerous Jos Buttler (2), who slid an exit delivery to Moeen’s waiting hands on slip. Jaiswal skipped two more straight boundaries in the next and to give RR innings stability, the 20-year-old opener added 51 runs for the second wicket with captain Sanju Samson (15). However, Samson again failed to turn his start into a substantial contribution, as left arm spinner Mitchell Santner caught and pitched the batter. Devdutt Padikkal (3) didn’t last long and was bowled by Moeen to leave RR at 76 for three in the 12th over, and with some work to do. After raising his half-century in 39 balls, and after a six over long ago, the well-placed Jaiswal stepped out to Prashant Solanki as he tried to clear the fence. Back from Guyana after celebrating the birth of his child, Shimron Hetmyer (6) arrived at the crease with high hopes to finish it off for RR but couldn’t do much when he fell for Solanki.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work around the clock to provide detailed updates from the sports world. Expect nuanced match reports, previews, reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey, motorsport, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

…View details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ashwin-celebrates-rr-s-win-vs-csk-with-chest-thumps-roars-reveals-warner-connection-behind-it-watch-video-101653104994120.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos