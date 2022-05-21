Andrew Lutschaunig Takes NCAA Win

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. Andrew Lutschaunig’s older brother had never seen him personally play a college tennis match until Thursday night.

For a moment it looked like it was going to be a short, unpleasant appearance.

Lutschaunig and Justin Boulais lost 6-2 in their doubles against Michigan in the NCAA men’s quarterfinals, with Lutschaunig taking most of the blame. He didn’t believe that coach Ty Tucker would give him a shot at redemption in singles.

But Tucker put Lutschaunig at number 6 singles. His hunch was rewarded.

Lutchaunig took the fourth-seeded Buckeyes’ 4-2 win with a 7-6, 6-4 win to send Ohio State to Saturday’s 11 a.m. semifinals against No. 8 Kentucky.

Sealing an NCAA win over arch-rival Michigan is special enough. Because his brother was there, it felt like a dream. Christian Lutschaunig played for Penn State from 2014 to 17.

He’s definitely my role model, Andrew said. He’s probably the reason I picked up a tennis racket to start with, because I just wanted to do what he did.

Christian has a busy job in the Philadelphia area so he hadn’t had the chance to travel until Thursday to watch his younger brother play when he came over with their father, Marty. Christian even wore an OSU hat and shirt for the occasion.

Don’t tell anyone, he said with a laugh.

Lutschaunig managed to avert three set points before winning the first set tiebreak 11-9 against Nick Beaty.

It’s definitely worse to watch (than play) from the sidelines, but he always looked calm, Christian said. He was cool and collected. He always had to look into his eyes that he was going to win.

Lutschaunig was able to take the win as the Buckeyes rallied after losing the double to dominate singles. Even a storm that slowed down and forced the match in couldn’t slow their momentum.

We got beat in that colon and then the guys got to work,” Tucker said. “We chased them out of the gym, and then all of a sudden we got a lightning strike and we were put inside. We didn’t want to be inside. We wanted to be outside.”

Tucker faced another challenge after the move. The scoreboard wasn’t working, so it was almost impossible to know which court to go to to give advice.

“But our guys were strong,” Tucker said.

JJ Tracy defeated Andrew Fenty 6-2, 6-2 at number 3 singles to even the match. Justin Boulais at number 5 rolled over Nino Enrenschneider 6-2, 6-3 just before Cannon Kingsley capped off his 6-4, 6-4 win over Ondrej Styler at number 1.

In the Big Ten Championship, Styler had rallied for a three-set win over Kingsley to take the Wolverines’ victory.

Michigan stayed in the game with a No. 4 win by Jacob Bickersteth over Jake Van Emburgh 6-3, 6-3.

That left it to Matej Vocel at number 2 and Lutschaunig at number 6, who each got an early service break in the third set.

Lutschaunig finished first, throwing his racket at the match point before being mobbed by his teammates. Then came his brother’s congratulations.

Anyone who knows me knows he’s my favorite person in the world, Andrew said. He always looks online, but that this is the first one he has been able to reach is indescribable. I can’t even write a better story than this for myself.

Ohio State (28-3) boiled over the loss in the final of the Big Ten tournaments. Thursday’s win was a sweet release.

We have a lot of respect for that team, said Lutschaunig. I think they have a really good culture and have done great things this year. But I think we were a little more hungry than them today.”

The Buckeyes are two wins away from an NCAA championship that is the only void on Tucker’s coaching resume. Ohio State was the only higher seed to win on Thursday.

Kentucky upset No. 1 TCU 4-3, No. 6 Tennessee defeated No. 3 Baylor 4-3, and No. 7 Virginia defeated No. 2 and defending champion Florida 4-1.

Ohio State defeated Kentucky 4-0 at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center in February.

It’s very different at home than on the road or in a neutral place, Tracy said. They had a great win against TCU, so we have our work ahead of us.

