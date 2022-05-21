Who is Kris Foucault? Former NHL prospect saves young girl from drowning in Bahamas





Kris Foucault was on a family vacation at Cabbage Beach in the Bahamas this month, but recent shoulder surgery for a tear fluid meant Foucault had no plans to swim in the ocean during his stay. The shoulder didn’t stop him from diving into the rough waves to… save the life of a 6 year old girl† “It’s the team aspect of hockey,” said Foucault. “If your teammate is in trouble, you try to help. [On Cabbage Beach]someone was in trouble and I thought I could help.” Foucault, an attacker in Germany’s German Eishockey Liga (DEL), was having lunch with his family on May 12 when he heard people screaming for help on the beach below. He got up, asked his mother-in-law what the yelling was about, and when told it was a little girl, he didn’t hesitate and jumped into the water. “As I came through the wave, I saw her lifeless body floating on the top about 15 meters in front of me,” Foucault said. “I actually thought I was just restoring a body.” He was able to take the girl to shore, where a lifeguard performed CPR and fully resuscitated the girl. She was rushed to a hospital and Foucault has not heard from her since. “I kind of missed what happened when we came ashore because I just lay down,” Foucault said. “I was out of breath and needed some rest.” Foucault has been swimming for years. He grew up in Calgary but has vacationed in Hawaii for 18 years and has spent time on Canada’s west coast. He doesn’t just swim for fun, but he does it to keep him in top shape to keep playing hockey. “As hockey players we have to stay in top shape,” said Foucault. “For me, I am a bit of an older player. I am 31 years old and keep in shape and being able to swim has kept my career going. I am calling on my trainers because they have equipped me for hockey and other situations as well.” Who knew that an exercise just to stay in shape would save someone’s life? MORE: 2022 NHL Playoffs Schedule: Full Bracket, Dates, Times, TV Channels Who is Kris Foucault? Born and raised in Calgary, Foucault played youth hockey for the Calgary Junior Flames program. He spent parts of five seasons in the WHL, spending time with the Swift Current Broncos, Kootenay Ice and Calgary Hitmen. He was drafted by the Wild in the fourth round (103rd overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft and spent two more seasons in the WHL before signing his entry-level contract with Minnesota. During his first year at the professional level, the winger made his NHL debut on February. 14, 2012, the first and only game he would play in the NHL. Foucault was sent back to the Houston Aeros, known as the Iowa Wild in the 2013-14 season, and spent the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons in the AHL. After Minnesota chose not to make a qualifying offer, Foucault went abroad in 2014 and played one season in Austria and two seasons in Switzerland before signing with the DEL’s Grizzlys Wolfsburg in 2016. He just concluded his sixth season with the DEL, following the 2021-22 campaign with the Iserlohn Roosters.

