WVU takes series Friday evening

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. West Virginia scored multiple runs in three different innings and drove to a 15-4 series win at Monongalia County Ballpark on Friday-evening.

The Mountaineers (32-20, 13-10 Big 12) broke open the game with an eight-run fourth, bringing in a dozen batters. In the inning, WVU had four hits and took advantage of four walks, a hit batter and an error stealing three bases.

“To beat West Virginia you have to minimize the number of free passes and we didn’t do that,” said head coach Pete Hughes † “You have to control the big inning and we didn’t. And the last part to beat West Virginia is the game in control, and we were short in that area.

“We have a quick turnaround and need to get better in those three areas: limit the walks, check the damage in the big inning and check their running game.”

WVU ended the evening with six bases stolen and walked three K-State pitchers 10 batters.

In the fourth inning, McGwire Holbrook added a two-run single and Tevin Tucker completed the frame with a two-run, two-out triple. Beginner German Fajardo and Blake Corsentino were used in the inning, as six of the eight runs were unearned.

Fajardo needed 109 pitches to get through 3 1/3 innings, as he walked six and was responsible for seven runs (five earned) in the loss. The sophomore righthander struckout three and yielded four hits.

Of Corsentino’s eight runs allowed, only three were earned over his 2 2/3 innings. Corsentino’s last line showed nine hits, three strikeouts and a walk.

West Virginia, which had one basehit in two innings, struck first with a three-run third. An one-out walk by JJ Wetherholt started the rally, as he scored on a sacrifice fly by Holbrook. A batter later, Braden Barry homered for two runs to give five Mountaineers a 3-0 lead.

K-State (27-26, 8-15 Big 12) broke the shutout and WVU’s no-hit bid in the top of the fifth inning. Justin Mitchell led off with a single before the Cats’ first basehit Dominic Johnson a two-out single laced. With Mitchell and Johnson in scoring position, Cash Rugely hit a ball off the fence into right field for a two-run triple.

Ben Hampton, WVU’s starting pitcher, struckout eight batters and gave up only three hits in his 6 1/3 innings. In the win, he gave up only two earned runs and walked once.

Cole Johnson and Nick Goodwin each hit solo home runs in the seventh and eighth inning, respectively. It marked Johnson’s seventh of the year, as Goodwin hit 10 home runs for the second consecutive season.

West Virginia added four more in the sixth inning and got an RBI single to Tucker and a two-run double to Wetherholt, all with two outs.

The Mountaineers had a total of 10 RBI with two outs, while going 11-for-19 (.579) with two outs.

The Cats were only 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

MOMENTS THAT WERE IMPORTANT

After the teams traded outs over the first two frames, West Virginia struck first with three in the third. Holbrook raised a sacrifice fly before Barry followed a batter later with a two-run shot over the left field fence.

WVU took advantage of four walks, a hit batter and an error by Wildcat in the fourth, bringing in a dozen batters in an eight-run inning. Holbrook led off with a two-RBI single for three runscoring hits with two outs, including a two-run triple off Tucker’s bat.

Only two of the Mountaineers’ eight points in the fourth were earned.

K-State registered its first basehit when Mitchell led off the fifth with a single to the left. Dominic Johnson later singled with two outs and accounted for a two-run triple for Rugely to bring in the first two runs of the game for the Wildcats.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

K-State scored four runs on six hits with two errors and left five on base.

West Virginia scored 15 runs on 14 hits, committed two errors and stranded 11 baserunners.

No Wildcat registered more than one basehit.

Four of K-State’s six hits went for extra bases.

Goodwin and Cole Johnson each homered.

Fajardo reached season highs in walks (6) and allowed runs (7).

Corsentino set a season high in allowed hits with nine and tied his season high with eight runs allowed.

Four Mountaineers drove in multiple runs and registered two or more hits.

Kluska was 3-for-5 with an RBI.

Barry, Holbrook and Tucker each finished with three RBI’s.

Hampton struckout eight batters in 6 1/3 innings to take the win.

K-State was 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position and 2-for-12 with men on base.

West Virginia was 7-for-16 with runners in scoring position and 10-for-27 with runners on base.

COMMENTS

West Virginia leads the all-time 15-11 series, dating back to 2013.

K-State is 3-8 on the way in the series.

K-State now has 80 home runs per season, the second highest in a single season in the program’s history.

The Wildcats have homered in nine of their last 10 games and 13 of their last 15 overall.

K-State is 6-16 in real road races and 6-19 in all outdoor competitions.

The Cats are 1-10 on their way in Big 12 play.

With Baylor’s loss to Oklahoma State on Friday, K-State will be number 7 in next week’s Big 12 Baseball Championship.

NEXT ONE

K-State and West Virginia will finish the three-game set Saturday at 11 a.m. CT at Monongalia County Ballpark. The match will be featured on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and the ESPN app. Radio coverage will be available on News Radio KMAN with free, live audio streaming at K-StateSports.com/Watch.